Lorne Michaels Clears Air About SNL Retirement, Why Some Cast Members 'Turn Into A--holes'

Getty

"I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," the 'SNL' creator says, while offering his advice to current cast members and the challenges of being part of the show.

Lorne Michaels isn't hanging up his hat just yet.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Michaels shut down rumors of his retirement as he readies for Saturday Night Live's 50th season.

"I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it. But I rely on other people and always have," Michaels told the outlet.

Michaels also reflected on the challenges that come with being on the cast, which has helped launch the careers of the likes of Tina Fey, Chris Rock, Kristen Wiig and many more.

"If you were the funniest kid in the class, or your school, and then you're working professionally and everyone else in the room is that," the SNL creator said. "It can be upsetting or can be really stimulating."

Rock, who was a cast member in the '90s, spoke to the outlet about Michaels, and credited the showrunner for keeping him booked and busy all these years later.

"I met Lorne in '91 or '90," the funny man said. "I've never been broke since."

The fame that comes with being a success on the show presents its own challenges, however.

"No one can handle the fame," Michaels added. "Generally, we're more tolerant of it, but you know people are going to turn into a--holes. Because it's just part of that process, because no one grew up that way."

As for his advice for the current cast, "Build a bridge to the next thing, and when it's solid enough, walk across. But don't leave on the first thing, because you don't know what's really out there."

Michaels has yet to announce the cast for Season 50, but it will likely be involve some of the same signature players as a new group of celebrity guest hosts and performers take the stage.

Finding that next talent for the longtime producer is a combination of getting lucky and discovering something truly original.

"Mostly, you're looking for whatever that spark is that says it's original," Michaels said. "It's just an instinct that the way their mind works, something more interesting is going to happen."