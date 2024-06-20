Dakota Johnson Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Before Talking D--k Pics

NBC

"There's not really a backstock of penis photos that are usable in movies," Johnson says, sharing with Kimmel the intricate process they went through to find just the right pic for her film 'Daddio.'

Dakota Johnson had to do some multitasking while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Johnson was a guest on Wednesday, to promote her new film Daddio with Sean Penn when her gown broke mid-interview.

While the late night talk show cut to a scene from the 34-year-old's upcoming film, Johnson's dress seemingly broke and she was left holding onto the material while continuing the interview.

"Your dress just came unhooked," host Jimmy Kimmel said. "Are you alright? Should I get some Scotch tape?"

"My dress… It just fell off," Johnson responded.

"It seems to be hanging in alright," Kimmel told the actress. "I'll just hold it," she replied while she held the strap. The dress' detailing of the straps were gold metal that hooked onto the actress' shoulders and then had a gap before continuing on to the dress.

The 50 Shades of Grey star also produced her new film and opened up about the process behind casting the perfect penis for the film's d--ick pic -- which her character, Girlie, receives.

"So you get this [d--k pic] and we can see it in the movie. it's not suggested, it's right there, it's there. Who? Where did it come from?" Kimmel asked the actress as the audience laughed.

"When we were casting the d--k pic, there's not really a backstock of penis photos that are usable in movies," Johnson explained to Kimmel before joking that the late-night host may have some on his phone.

"Our amazing props master Diana Burton -- who is a woman in her 60s -- had a group of her male friends just anonymously send in photos to her," she continued, before revealing that the team received around 15 photos to choose from.

"The four of us… Just like four women [saying], 'This one's nice.' 'That one's not great.' We really studied them," the actress said before revealing it came down to two finalists in the picking the perfect penis process.

"And then, did America vote or how did it work? This could be a great show." Kimmel joked, before Johnson explained that the penis was chosen from her character's point of view and needed to have something "impressive" about him, insinuating that the biggest ultimately won.

The film follows Girlie (Johnson), who gets into a taxi at JFK airport in New York and gradually tells the driver, Will Clark (Penn), about her decisions that led to an affair with a married man.