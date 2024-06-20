Heidi Klum Rips Off Her Shirt While Eating Spicy Wings on Hot Ones

First We Feast/YouTube

"I have to take this off," the overheated supermodel exclaimed as she removed her denim shirt, leaving her in a bright red bra, before asking host Sean Evans, "My mic is in my crotch, is that a slight problem?"

Heidi Klum brought Hot Ones to a whole new (Scoville) level when she took on the spicy wings challenge.

On Thursday's episode of the YouTube series, hosted by Sean Evans, the supermodel was put in the hot set as she was interviewed while attempting to eat progressively spicier hot wings.

While Klum, 51, admitted from the get-go that she doesn't do well with spicy food, she was doing alright -- that was until she got to the eighth sauce, Da' Bomb Beyond Insanity, aka the hot sauce that often reveals whether or not a celebrity can really handle the heat.

And in order to power through, the America's Got Talent judge took drastic measures.

After Klum ate her token bite of Da'Bomb-covered chicken wings, she chugged buttermilk to try to cool the heat.

Evans, a hot wings pro, admitted that he was "trippin' almost, a little bit," to which Klum replied, "I'm getting hot," before unbuttoning her blue denim shirt, revealing her bright red bra underneath.

"Woah! Woah! Now I'm getting hot too, Heidi!" Evans exclaimed, while Klum attempted to fan herself with the sides of her shirt. After drinking more buttermilk, the German's Next Top Model host told Evans, "That one is the kicker."

"When does it go [away]?" she asked Evans, who replied, "In like five or 10 minutes, it'll fade completely."

Before Evans could finish his sentence, Klum seemingly decided she couldn't wait any longer, and decided to remove her shirt altogether. "I have to take this off," she said.

"I gotta undo a button, I think!" Evans admitted, while members of his crew laughed at their flustered host.

Klum -- now only in her red push-up bra and jeans -- then asked the crew, "My mic is in my crotch, is that a slight problem?"

"It's all right, we've got a boom [mic]. We got a boom. Stu, best sound guy in the biz," Evans said, reassuring her. "Don't worry, we still got your sound."

As he went on to ask his guest another question, the former Victoria's Secret began to answer, before a burp slipped out. "Did you hear that? Oh my god," she said with a laugh, before pausing to burp again. "I'm sorry, it's the buttermilk!"

Ultimately, Klum made it through the final two wings, and ended the challenge with a little photoshoot in her bra, striking poses to describe how she felt eating each wing. And the end result was absolutely priceless.

Watch Klum take on the wings of death in the full interview, above!