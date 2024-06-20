Drunk Driver Found with 'Entire Arm' of Pedestrian He Struck & Killed In Car: Police

FOX 4

The man, who was still on probation for a prior DWI, allegedly told police he only had "one Patron shot" that day ... and cocaine in his system.

A man who called 911 on himself after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian in Dallas had some pretty damning evidence in the passenger seat: the victim's severed arm.

The Dallas Police Department arrested Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, and charged him with felony DWI and collision involving death, per FOX 4.

According to police, Munoz allegedly hit a pedestrian while drunk driving early Saturday morning. He then left the scene, telling authorities he drove to his place of employment -- Maaco Auto Body Shop -- before calling 911 more than 30 minutes after the incident.

At the body shop, officers reported seeing a "hole in the front passenger windshield" of Munoz's white BMW. Inside the vehicle, they then discovered an "entire arm on the front passenger seat."

Munoz, meanwhile, had "glassy/watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," said investigators. Police said he blew .179 on a breathalyzer test -- which is more than twice the legal limit -- though Munoz claimed he only had "one Patron shot in the afternoon" that day.

He also told police he was headed to work after going to Hooters, though his boss told FOX he wasn't scheduled to work overnight. Munoz also reportedly failed field sobriety tests -- and allegedly told detention officers he had cocaine in his system as well.

The suspect has two previous DWI charges; one he pled guilty to in 2018 in New Hampshire and for which he paid a fine. He also had another DWI arrest in Texas last summer and was given two years probation after pleading guilty. He was still on probation at the time of this incident.