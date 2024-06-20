Kyle Chrisley Details Estrangement from Father, Wants Visitation with Daughter

Instagram / Getty

Todd Chrisley's son Kyle is opening up about his strained relationship with his father.

In a new interview with InTouch, Kyle says he hasn't spoken to his famous father in over a year, and was allegedly blocked from attending his recent appeal hearing.

Fans of the Chrisley family will recall that both Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentences have since been reduced to 10 and five years.

Kyle, who has had his own run-ins with the law, told the outlet he was concerned about his dad being behind bars, though he admittedly doesn't want anything to do with the reality star.

"Honestly, I haven't spoken to my dad in over a year," Kyle claimed. "I don't really know why, but he hasn't responded to my emails and he doesn’t call. I was actually going to attend the hearing, but I was told my dad did not want me there. I believe someone even said they would have me 'escorted out' if I showed up."

Kyle said he's been left in the dark about his strained relationship with his dad, and is unsure why Todd cut ties with him after he was under the impression that they'd mended things.

"We did reconcile. I moved to Tennessee in 2019 and from then up until he went to prison, we spoke daily, we would meet up for lunch, we spent holidays together … we were fine," he said.

Kyle even visited Todd a few times after he went to prison.

"After he went to prison, we would email, and I think I was able to visit him twice. I'm not sure what happened for him to stop contact a year ago, but after I was told not to attend the hearing, he actually removed me ... from his approved contact list," he shared. "I couldn't tell you what his reasons are."

Kyle doesn't have contact with his stepmom, either, and claims he hasn't been able to visit his 11-year-old daughter Chloe, who is being raised by his half-sister Savannah Chrisley.

"No, I do not get visits," he said. "When my dad was preparing to leave, I actually requested a legal visitation schedule, but he declined to set one up. He told me I would need to go through Savannah to see Chloe. I haven't directly asked Savannah for a visit, however, I've mentioned wanting to see her to other family members and the message has been relayed to me that I will 'never get my hands on Chloe.'"

"I know I have a past, but don't we all? I try very hard to be a better person than I was the day before. Not to mention I've been raising my other two children for the last five years with no issues," Kyle pleaded, referencing his checkered past, which included spending time behind bars for aggravated assault. "The whole situation is sad, our whole family is really just torn apart, and I hate that it's become this way."

Despite being estranged from his father, Kyle said he is still rooting for both his dad and his stepmom.

"Hopefully their appeal is granted, and he doesn't have to deal with it much longer," Kyle told InTouch.

Savannah, meanwhile, has her own issues with her parents being behind bars, sharing on a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast that she feels "guilty" for only visiting them twice a month.

"It's so hard because the first year mom and dad were gone, literally every weekend I was gone. Every weekend I went and visited one of them," the 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star explained.

She continued, "We go twice a month now, and there's definitely some guilt associated with it because you're like, 'Nah, I shouldn't be moving on with my life. I need to be there. I need to be seeing them.'"

While Savannah said she feels bad about not visiting her parents more, she's had to play parent herself, as she's stepped in to that role for both Chloe and her younger brother Grayson, 17.