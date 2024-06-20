Monica Garcia Reacts to Lisa Barlow Lawsuit: 'Karma Is So Real' (Exclusive)

TooFab / Getty

"This is legit karma in real time," says Garcia, who appeared on Real Housewives of 'Salt Lake City' for one season before being exposed as the person behind Reality Von Tease, a Housewives gossip account.

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia has reacted to a new lawsuit facing former costar Lisa Barlow over $410K of alleged unpaid loans.

On Wednesday, Barlow, her Vida Tequila, and Luxe Marketing were all named in a lawsuit from a longtime friend named Bart Carlson, who claims he loaned her more than $400K when she was experiencing financial hardship. He said he asked repeatedly for repayment, with no luck.

Via TMZ, Barlow has denied the allegations in Carlson's lawsuit, saying any claim she owes him or his company money "is untrue" -- adding, "I pay my bills and obligations and I always have."

While Barlow says she's looking "forward to the truth coming out," Garcia said the headlines surrounding her ex-costar are simply "karma."

"I'm so glad you asked," remarked Garcia when TooFab brought up Barlow's lawsuit during an interview about Monica's appearance Thursday night at Jennifer Dilandro's Dolce Aesthetics Pride party in New York City.

"When I tell you that karma is so real. I'm not even saying it's true or false or anything. But this is what happens. That woman made it seem like I took her $60K ring to the entire world," Garcia continued, referring to a piece of jewelry Barlow lost in an airport bathroom during a cast trip to Palm Springs.

While Barlow never outright accused her of stealing the ring, Monica believes Lisa and Heather Gay started rumors she did -- something they both denied at the reunion.

"I never even saw that ring. This is the s--t that happens. This is legit karma in real time," Monica told TooFab. "You blamed someone wrongly and lied, making it look like i stole from you and now you're having the lie on you for half a million dollars. That's what they call ten-fold."

On the show, Monica suggested Lisa complaining about her lost ring while repeatedly saying how much it cost may made her appear a little out of touch. In a confessional, Barlow then cracked, "When you can afford to buy a $58,000 ring, you'll care about it too."

During the confrontational reunion, Monica again pushed back against any insinuation she took the piece.

"Let me make this really clear. It's easy, it's stereotypical. I did not steal your ring. You're saying I would steal it because I have less than you," Monica said, once again denying the rumors. "I never took your ring. I didn't go into that bathroom until 20-30 minutes until you lost the ring."