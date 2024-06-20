Why Woody Harrelson Refuses to Own a Cell Phone

Getty

The Emmy-award winning actor hasn't had a cell phone for years, with former Cheers costar Ten Danson saying Harrelson "is one of those bullies in life that make other people carry his phone for him."

Ted Danson revealed that his fellow Cheers co-star Woody Harrelson refuses to own a phone, exposing that fact on a recent episode of their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

The reveal came while they interviewed guest and Danson's Good Place costar Kristen Bell -- with Danson telling Bell, "Let me explain something about Woody, he doesn't have a phone ... He is one of those bullies in life that make other people carry his phone for him."

Harrelson, 62, came to his own defense, saying, "Now that's not exactly true" -- though Danson said he "just kind of laughs" at anyone who tells him to "Call Woody."

The Hunger Games star explained that he does not want to be "readily available to any human being at any time," before Bell agreed, saying that "it doesn't feel good."

Harrelson clarified that he likes to keep in touch with people, but it's the other addictive habits that come with having a phone that he does not like.

"I've given it up now three, three-and-a-half years, but back then I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to set this [two hour] limit,'" Harrelson explained, "It's like 9:30. I've already hit my limit by like 9:30. So I woke up and I've been on it two hours already."

"There's no end to it," he said, adding that he never actually used his phone as a phone ever. "

The actor's statement prompted Bell to open up about her own relationship to her phone and how, at one point, it even impacted her attentiveness to her daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.

"If I'd be checking something, even if it would be the most valid thing ever," Bell explained. "One of my kids would look at me and go 'I just feel like you're disconnected, I don't have your whole attention, mom'"

The Veronica Mars actress, who shares her daughters with fellow actor Dax Shepard, said that her children helped her get "over the hump of addiction" with her phone, adding that, when they get home from school, she keeps her phone upstairs.

Danson concluded the segment saying, "I admire what you do with phones by the way, Woody. I need to emulate that more."