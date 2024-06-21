Doctor Accused of Intentionally Driving Family Off Cali Cliff Avoids Trial

AP

A San Mateo County Superior Court Judge concluded that Dharmesh Patel -- who was arrested in January 2023 and charged with three counts of attempted murder -- suffers from major depressive disorder; he could be released from jail this summer to begin the program.

The California man who has been accused of intentionally driving his whole family -- including two children -- off a cliff is now eligible to be placed in a mental health program, putting the criminal trial on hold.

On Thursday, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Susan Jakubowski granted defendant Dharmesh Patel's request for mental health diversion, ruling that he's eligible for the program due to the "evidence" of his "major depressive disorder," according to a press release shared by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

"[Jakubowski] stated that after review of all the evidence, she had concluded the proper diagnosis for the defendant's mental illness was major depressive disorder which is a qualifying mental disorder under the statute," the release said.

Patel, a 43-year-old radiologist, was arrested in January 2023 and charged with three counts of attempted murder, after the family's Tesla -- which he was driving -- plunged 250 feet over a cliff dubbed the "Devil's Slide" on the Pacific Coast Highway. His wife and two children, who were 7 and 4 at the time, were in the vehicle.

During a court hearing in April 2024, Patel's defense team argued he should be admitted to a two-year mental health diversion program -- which, if completed without issue or further arrests, could lead to the charges against him being dropped. Two doctors who testified on Patel's behalf claimed he was suffering from major depressive disorder with a psychotic feature at the time of the crash.

Last month, Patel's wife, Neha Patel, pleaded with the court to spare her husband prison time and instead allow him to receive mental health treatment, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

"I don't want to see Dharmesh prosecuted with any of his charges. I am pleading with the court to grant him his mental health diversion," she told the court.

Neha said her husband had a mental health episode that led to the accident, and that she and her family miss him.

"Seeing my kids in constant pain is one of the hardest things I’ve had to endure," she explained. "Once I tuck my children into bed at night I’m reminded of my own solitude. I really miss my best friend. I really miss my partner in my life."

Following Thursday's ruling, Patel will remain behind bars without bail during a "bridging period" until his court hearing on July 1 for "further proceedings on the court's order," the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office news release said.

If the judge approves his final release, Patel would then enter the two-year treatment program, and be required to live with his parents in San Mateo County, and can leave "only to attend court or treatment sessions." Other requirements include wearing a GPS monitor, abstaining from alcohol and drugs, and testing twice a week "to show medication compliance."

Patel also must "possess no weapons," and "must not drive and must surrender his driver’s license and passport to the court."

"He wants to continue psychiatric treatment," Judge Jakubowski said on Thursday, as reported by Mercury News. "The court believes he now realized the importance of being forthright.”

She also said that Patel seems to be "by all accounts a kind and loving" individual.

Meanwhile, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe expressed his disappointment over Thursday's ruling.