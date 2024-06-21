Will Friedle and Rider Strong Apologize For Brian Peck Support, Didn't Know Who Drake Bell Was During Trial

Getty

Saying they "bought" everything Peck told them, Friedle said there's "no excuse" for their support -- before the pair open up about their conversations with Drake Bell after the Quiet on Set doc dropped.

Will Friedle and Rider Strong are expressing more regret about their past support of Brian Peck following the release of the documentary, Quiet on Set.

During Thursday's episode of their Pod Meets World podcast, hosted by the pair and their Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel, Friedle said he's "still processing" what he's learned about his former friend since the ID docuseries dropped in March.

"It's gonna be a lifelong [journey of] processing for me, yeah. I knew I had been lied to and manipulated by Brian, essentially, from the courtroom, but you didn't know how much until you saw the documentary," Friedle said. "And then I really didn't know how much until I spoke with Drake [Bell]."

Peck was a guest star on Boy Meets World in season 5, and was someone both Friedle and Strong considered "a friend" for several years.

Quiet on Set saw Bell accuse Peck of sexual assault, which resulted in the former Nickelodeon executive's arrest and subsequent 16-month jail stint. The documentary also revealed the Boy Meets World stars' support of Peck at the time -- they even wrote letters advocating for Peck, something they admitted to during a previous podcast episode.

In addition to Strong Friedle, other letters came from James Marsden, Taran Killam, Growing Pains parents Alan Thicke and Joanna Kerns, Drake & Josh director Rich Correll, and stage manager Beth Correll, per TMZ.

Bell called them out for it on Instagram, claiming that Friedle was "not manipulated" into writing the letter of support, and was actually aware of the abuse but still support Peck. Looking back on the trial, Friedle said he didn't know who Bell was at the time.

"There's no social media. I am 26 years old at the time. I don't watch Nickelodeon, I don't know who Drake Bell is," Friedle explained. "I see a kid walk into the courtroom, and I'm like, 'Okay, I've been lied to.' Automatically, I know this."

Fishel chimed in noting that none of them knew "who the victim was" until the documentary aired.

"Will, who had been in the courtroom, had never seen Drake on a TV show when he was in the courtroom. His name was never said in the courtroom. He was John Doe, or whatever they used," she said.

Strong, meanwhile, said that after watching the documentary, which he called "devastating," he was "so full of regret and shame" for the "pain" Bell had experienced, that he started "picking apart the lies" Peck had fed him.

"I just fell into this hole. And, yeah, I mean, I still haven't quite gotten out of it," Strong admitted. "There's just so much cognitive dissonance that goes into it, too, when it's somebody that you considered a friend, somebody that you loved."

"I mean, I met Brian when I was 13. So this is now when I'm 24. He's telling me this story, and [he says], here's how you can help me. And all you have to do is write this letter and, you know, it's just this one-time thing," he continued, noting that there was "so much denial" from Peck about the claims.

"There was no research to do, though. That's the thing. I asked the questions. I sat with him," Friedle added. "He had an answer for f---ing everything. And we bought it. I mean, Rider's right -- there's no excuse. We bought it, hook, line, and sinker from this guy who had ingratiated himself into our lives."

Friedle and Strong have since connected with Bell, with Strong saying he was "so impressed" by Drake and Josh star, that he had to reach out, not just to "apologize," but to to hopefully lessen "the burden" Bell faced in "some way."

"And I got on the phone with him, and it was just instant connection, instant forgiveness," Strong recalled adding that he told Bell his was "completely misinformed" at the time. "It was just amazing."

Friedle connected with Bell in a similar way, adding, "Talking to Drake was amazing, for a number of reasons. It was horrible for a number of reasons. It was healing for a number of reasons. He started the conversation by saying to me, 'Before you say a word, I want you to know I love you and I forgive you.'"