Woman Accused of Killing Mother By Pinning Her Against Garage Wall with Car Breaks Down In Court

Bodycam footage shows responding officers try to help the woman out of the vehicle before they were allegedly injured when she sped off; prosecutors secured a high bond after a past incident of "using that vehicle as a deadly weapon" was revealed.

An Ohio woman charged with her mother's murder, as well as felonious assault on police officers who responded to the scene, appeared distraught during her first court appearance last week.

On Thursday, 23-year-old Anna Millette broke down during a bond hearing, according to WKRC, after allegedly pinning her mother against a garage wall in Miami Township earlier this month.

Her mother died from her injuries, sparking the murder charge; two responding officers were also injured during the incident.

Millette's bond was set at $5 million, with prosecutors arguing for a high amount because her "criminal record shows a demonstrated pattern of violent behavior - specifically using that vehicle as a deadly weapon."

They also argued "the likelihood that she will return to court is low given her numerous attempts to flee," after she reportedly tried to escape the hospital she was taken to for observation following the incident.

Millette's defense lawyer, meanwhile, claimed she's pregnant with her first child during the hearing.

On June 15, Miami Township Police Department responded to a domestic situation between an adult daughter and her mother.

"The daughter used a vehicle to pin the mother against the garage wall," said police at the time. "As officers arrived, trying to break out the vehicle windows to free the woman, the driver reversed and struck two officers."

Bodycam footage from one of the officers shows them trying to get Millette out of the vehicle, before she does something that let's them know she's about to take off. The officers begin shouting, "Stop! Stop! Stop! Get out of the car!" at Millette, before she backs up, sending one cop to the ground and allegedly striking another.

"An Officer was able to pursue her, which ended as the driver crashed on I-275 near Loveland. The officers were able to gain control by tasing the driver and taking her into custody," said police. "The officers who were struck [sustained] minor injuries due to their quick actions."

In an update that same day, police reported Joyce Millette, Anna's 64-year-old mother, died from her injuries. Authorities also said they released the footage above to show "the danger the officers were involved in."

During the hearing, prosecutors also claimed that there's additional video evidence allegedly showing Anna "charging her vehicle through the yard, backing up and charging again at least three times." They added, "On that final charge, the defendant chased [Joyce] into the garage where she crashed into the side and back walls pinning [Joyce]."

As for the past incident prosecutors referred to in court, Millette previously did prison time after pleading guilty to striking her boyfriend with a car in 2022. She was given shock probation.