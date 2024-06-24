Freaky Friday Sequel Officially In Production -- Everything We Know So Far!

Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan were photographed on set as production gets started on the sequel to the 2003 film.

Prepare to get freaky ... again!

On Monday, Walt Disney Studios announced that production on a Freaky Friday sequel has officially started in Los Angeles. Along with the announcement, the studio shared the first photo of stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back on set, 21 years after the original movie hit theaters back in 2003.

Per the Mouse House, the new movie will hit theaters in 2025.

With Curtis and Lohan both reprising their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, other returning cast members include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

New cast members, meanwhile, include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The studio also teased the new film's plot, calling it a sequel with a "multigenerational twist."

"The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter," reads the synopsis. "As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."