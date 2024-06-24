Jared Padalecki Reveals He Checked Into Clinic After 'Dramatic' Suicidal Ideation

Getty

The 'Supernatural' star said the 2015 stint in a mental health clinic came at a low point in his life where he was letting his thoughts "take over."

Jared Padalecki is getting candid about his mental health.

In a clip from the most recent episode of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, shared by People, the Supernatural opened up about a 2015 incident, in which he found himself checking into a clinic after experiencing suicidal ideation.

"It was 2015, I had a really low moment," Padalecki, who appeared on the podcast alongside his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, said. "I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, 'Get home.'"

He continued, "And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven't been suicidal since -- not for a moment."

Padalecki said that he got to a dark place where he needed help -- something he noted he's not ashamed to admit.

"I needed a full reset," he explained. "I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or on a red carpet and they don't want, 'Jared, how are you doing today?' 'Oh today was rough, I didn't sleep.' They want, 'Oh it's great! Excited to be here!' So I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what's best for the person who's talking to me as opposed to just being honest."

"I don't wear it as a scarlet letter," Padalecki added of seeking help. "It's not like I'm shameful like, 'Hey, I see a therapist, I've been to a clinic'. I wear it proudly. I put it on my face and tell everybody. If you're not in a situation where you need that degree of help then don't seek it. I needed a surgeon -- not literally -- but I needed it and here I am."

While these days, the 41-year-old actor says he's okay, he still experiences ups and downs with his mental health. As for how he handles it, Padalecki says he leans on on those closest to him, and encourages others to do the same.

"You're a human, I'm a human. There are still highs and lows. And today's a low," he said before getting emotional as he touched on his CW series, Walker, getting cancelled.

The Padalecki-led crime drama was cancelled last month after four seasons.

"We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," the CW said in a statement after confirming the news. "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

"I'm fine, nothing to worry about but I have a lot of sadness about Walker [being canceled], the family," Padalecki insisted, when discussing the show coming to an end. "And my tears aren't for myself. I know I'll be fine because I'm talking to you about it, I talk to Gen about it, I talk to my friends about it. Please be open, please share, please find somebody whether it's a friend or professional. Speak the truth."

Padalecki also wanted listeners to know that just because they may be in a low place now, doesn't mean they will be there forever, adding that having the mindset of keep "open mind" and "look to tomorrow, next week, next month, next year," has helped him

"Today's a hard day. It's been a hard month since we found out, but I'm in a great place with my wife, our children, my friends, my family," he assured before urging, "Seek help, open up."

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.