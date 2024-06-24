Real World Miami Cast Reacts After Costar Sarah Becker's Death by Suicide

MTV/Facebook

Sarah Becker's former roommates on The Real World are sharing their grief after her death by suicide at 52.

One of her family members confirmed the news to TMZ over the weekend, saying she died at her home in Illinois after moving there from California earlier this year.

Becker appeared on the MTV reality show's fifth season, set in Miami, back in 1996. At the time, she was working in the comic book industry.

Her roommates included Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeva and Mike Lambert -- most of whom took to social media to react to the loss of one of their own.

"I am beyond myself and sad to just hear that my roomate Sarah died. I can't believe this. She was the most selfless person I knew. She was always kind and helpful to everyone," wrote Alekseyeva. "I haven't spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled. My prayers go out to her family. RIP my roomate, my friend. May you skate with angels and never feel pain again."

Jon Brennan, who appeared on the show's Los Angeles season also left a comment on Flora's post, writing, "I love you. I am so sorry. Joining you in prayer."

Renzi shared a pair of tributes of his own, while clarifying the two weren't close either after their season wrapped.

"Yes I know about the death of Sarah Becker, one of my roommates in 'The Real World.' Sarah and I had not spoken since the end of the show, so I don't know anything about her struggles," he wrote. "The seven of us in that cast went through a bizarre, intense, and sometimes traumatic experience together, and that creates a connection between people, even when they choose to not associate with each other. I can only say, it's very sad."

In a second post, he also shared a promo shot for the season, adding, "We were very happy that day. Today not so much. Today is very sad. Life is short. Keep your loved ones close."

Taking to her Instagram Story, Roberts also shared a photo of Becker with the caption, "RIP Roomy. I pray there's happiness for you on the other side 💔"

Patane, meanwhile said Becker lived with him "for years after" their season at his home in San Luis Obispo, California. He wrote about how she "dedicated herself to becoming a life coach and eventually a licensed marriage and family therapist to help others, and perhaps deeper understand her own mental health challenges."

"Suicide should never be an option, but hopefully she is at peace, and those who knew and loved her will reach out for the care they need, like I must, to mourn, love, LIVE and thrive," he concluded.