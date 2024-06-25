Christina Applegate's Teen Daughter Sadie Details Living with Mom's MS, Her Own Health Struggles

Getty / X

Applegate's 13-year-old daughter opens up about the challenges of seeing her mother's struggles with MS, trying to help as best she can, and how her own health issues have helped her to empathize.

Christina Applegate welcomed a very special guest to the MeSsy podcast she cohosts with Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler -- her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie.

The podcast was started by the two actresses to share frank and open conversations abut their lives with multiple sclerosis, with Applegate having already spoken herself about how her diagnosis has impacted her home life with her young daughter.

The Dead to Me alum was clearly excited to welcome Sadie to the show, as reported by People , calling her daughter the "reason I get up in the morning and joy of my life," as well as "my favorite guest we could possibly ever have."

According to Sadie, it was her idea that she come on the podcast to speak of her experience as the child of someone living with MS. It's one thing when her mom talks about how the diagnosis has impacted their lives at home, but it hits in a whole new way to hear Sadie's story.

She opened up about the struggles watching her mom deal with the disease. "When she got diagnosed, it kind of just felt like ... not like everything was over but it was hard seeing my mom lose a lot of the abilities she used to have in my childhood," Sadie shared. "When I was a kid, we would dance in her room for hours at a time."

That's something Applegate has talked about, and again she reiterated how "incredibly guilty" she feels any time she has a flare-up that makes it impossible for her to offer that physicality they used to be able to freely enjoy together.

"I don't ever want you to feel that I'm not capable to be your protector, your mother, you know, I love you," the Married... with Children alum told her daughter. "I want to make you food. I want to bring it to you. I want to do all the things and I do when I can. And I feel incredibly guilty when I can't."

At the same time, Sadie said, "It's also been nice being help her and support her," though Applegate doesn't always let her in the ways that she would like.

"Every time we go to a concert, she always is like, 'You cannot push my wheelchair, Sadie, you're going to run into a wall,'" Sadie shared. "And I will beg. I'm just like, 'Please, mom, let me push your wheelchair.' Because I want to help her, so that's definitely why I want to do it, but it's also funny because she's always saying, 'No, I want this person to do it'... and it's never me."

The actress offered up an explanation as to why she doesn't want Sadie to take on that responsibility, and it actually has nothing to do with burdening her, or not believing her capable of it. Instead, Applegate laughed that she worried, "if there was like a ramp that you would just let go because you thought it was funny!"

Sadie also shared how her mom helped the family try to understand how living with MS can impact her daily life by sharing, in a creative way, what that experience is like. "she made us put on socks with sand or like balloons with sand," said Sadie, to mimic the physical experience of moving around with that discomfort.

On top of that, the teen said that her own health issues have helped her to relate to what her mom is going through. According to Sadie, she has misophonia (which manifests in extreme reactions to certain sounds; in particular for her, "breathing and chewing"). She was also recently diagnosed with POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition causes one's heart rate to increase dramatically (and more than average) when they shift from lying down to standing up. It can lead to dizziness, headaches, and more.

For Sadie, she said that her POTS sometimes gives her tremors, which has helped her to understand when her mom is dealing with a similar symptom. "If I didn't have it, I probably would be like ... I don't know what you're talking about," she said on the podcast. "It's definitely a lot easier to understand what she's going through when I have something I'm going through as well."