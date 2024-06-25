Man Kills Three Women During Hours-Long Police Hunt, Gunned Down with Fourth in Car: Police

Fox

The suspect allegedly started his killing spree with his own mother in Florida before making his way to the Georgia state line, killing additional women connected to him along the way.

A Florida man had police scrambling and the public frightened as a rare BOLO ("Be on the Lookout") call went out while he allegedly made his way toward the Georgia state line from Florida -- killing three different women along the way.

The man's alleged murder spree began just before 9 p.m. in Manatee County, according to Sheriff Rick Wells at a press conference held Tuesday morning, but he didn't kill at his first stop.

According to the sister of suspect Javontee Brice, 28, per Tampa Bay fox affiliate WTVT, he arrived at the apartment complex where his sister and ex-girlfriend -- with whom he shared a child -- were and told his ex, "I have to kill you."

His sister said she was able to talk him out of this killing and he left.

Tragically, though, three women would allegedly die at Brice's hands before the next hour was up.

His next stop was a Motel 6 in Bradenton where his mother was staying with her boyfriend and Brice's two young sisters, per authorities. This time, there was no one to stop him, with an MCSO press release, per WTVT, stating he walked into the room at 9:17 p.m. and told his mother, "I'm sorry."

When she asked, "What did you do?" he shot and killed her in front of her boyfriend and his sisters.

As police arrived at the scene, witnesses told them who the victim was, while also claiming that Brice had come to the motel and killed her. They further told authorities they believed he was heading to Georgia after he'd fled the scene, according to CrimeOnline.

About 30 minutes later, they got another call, this time in Palmetto. There, they found another victim, a 28-year-old woman, still sitting in a parked SUV. Palmetto officers tried life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her wounds and died at the scene.

According to WTVT, this woman was Brice's cousin, who had been at a cookout. She was reportedly getting into her vehicle to leave when she was shot.

It was just after 10 p.m. when police got yet another call of a shooting, this time back in Bradenton. Police found another women dead with Brice fingered as the suspect. This woman was the partner of another of his ex-girlfriends.

Fox

Investigators learned that the shooter's next stop was Georgia where he intended to kill yet another ex-girlfriend, according to Wells. This information is what triggered the statewide BOLO alert for his vehicle.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office near the Georgia state line recognized the car and stopped it. It was around 1:30 a.m. when he pulled into a closed gas station with deputies on his tail. They reported that Brice immediately got out of the vehicle and began firing at them. They shot back and killed him.

They further reported that another woman had been in the car with Brice when he jumped out and began firing. She also jumped out of the car and ran. Deputies said the woman is cooperating with authorities and does not face any charges. They did not identify her or her possible connection to Brice.