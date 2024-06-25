Tori Spelling Responds to 'White Wendy Williams' & 'White Chicks' Comparisons from Fans

Getty/Everett Collection

The actress also shared her kids' favorite remark Williams made about her, and responded to a fan question about whether she got her "boobs done in a van down by the river."

Tori Spelling is addressing comments about her physical appearance.

On a recent episode of her MisSPELLING podcast, which was titled, "MissCommenTORI," the actress answered fan questions and responded to comments or criticisms about her.

"You can ask me anything. You can say anything, pretty thick skin," Spelling shared. "I do read the comments -- look at me, I'm human. I can feel them, but I can also have a good sense of humor about them."

At one point during the episode, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reacted to fans comparing her to Wendy Williams.

"She looks like a white Wendy Williams," a producer told Spelling, who replied, "So a lot of people have written that comment, and I actually think Wendy Williams is very pretty."

"She hasn't been very kind to me in the past, but I think she is a pretty woman and I feel bad for her situation," she added, referring to Williams' health struggles. (The television personality was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.)

And Spelling admitted that she can see where fans are coming from with the comparison.

"I feel like commenting on that, you'll never be able to unsee it," she said. "It's one of those things that once that comment was made, I was like, 'Huh?' And then I looked, and I was like, 'Oh, can't unsee that!' 'Cause you see what they're talking about."

The 51-year-old went on to share that people often tell her she has physical similarities to Marlon and Shawn Wayans' characters in White Chicks. In the 2004 comedy, the brothers star as FBI agents who go undercover as a pair of socialite sisters to foil a kidnapping plot.

"'She looks like Marlon and Shawn Wayans in disguise in the movie White Chicks,' and I'm like, 'Fair,'" Spelling said. "Yup."

The podcast host -- who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott -- then went back to the Williams comparison, sharing that her children "love" to bring up an "infamous comment" the TV host once made about her, in which Williams said, "Tori Spelling has Ebola."

"The saddest part is I'll [say] to my kids, like, 'I can't believe people are saying this about me or that online. That's so horrible,' and they're like, 'We have no idea what you're talking about,'" Spelling said with a laugh. "But they all, collectively, every age, not the seven-year-old on repeat, will be like, 'Well, all my friends and I listen to this, Tori Spelling has Ebola."

"They all have it on their phones," she continued. "They were like, 'Mom, you made it!' That was when they thought I'd made it when she said that. And they think it's hilarious and they all play it.

"For the record, I did not have Ebola," Spelling added. "I've had a lot of issues, Ebola not one of them."

o anyway, I have no comment on that … I think they’re OK. My whole intention of getting them redone was to go smaller because — looking back to the ‘90s — I [think now that] I liked my boobs. I wish I had just kept them. Like, they’re really great.”

It was his friend’s girlfriend and she was a stripper and she had her boobs done,” Spelling explained. “So she’s like, ‘Oh, you have to go to this place.’ And I was so scared to tell anybody that. I was like, ‘OK.’ And so I went to this doctor and I was in a strip mall. I’m not kidding. I can’t make this up.”

outpatient surgery center in a strip mall.”