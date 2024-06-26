New Jersey Man Flew to Florida to Attack Video Game Rival with Hammer In 'Weird' Case: Sheriff

Nassau County Sheriff's Department

"Some things you just can't make up," said the Sheriff, who seemed shocked by the details of the case while sharing photos of the bloody crime scene.

An online fight between two young men playing video games had near-deadly consequences, according to Florida officials.

This past Sunday in Fernandina Beach, 20-year-old Edward Kang of New Jersey was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary with a mask, after he allegedly flew to the Sunshine State and attacked his online rival with a hammer.

"I just want to let you know that this is a weird one," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a press conference on Monday. "Some things make you say, 'Hmm.' Some things you just can’t make up. There's some things that make you say, 'What in the world was he thinking?' And there are some things that make you say, 'You're not gonna believe this.'"

"This case makes you say all four of those," he began, before laying out the details of the case.

Per Leeper, the incident stemmed from "an online altercation," via the massively multiplayer online (or MMO) game ArcheAge. "I don't know what transpired between the victim and the suspect, but something made the suspect want to come down to Florida and injure the other individual," added the sheriff.

Kang allegedly flew from Newark, New Jersey to Jacksonville on Friday evening, telling his family he was "going to meet a friend he met years ago through an online video game." Once in Florida, according to authorities, he went to an Ace Hardware store and purchased both a hammer and a flashlight, with receipts for both items in his hotel room.

While the victim was playing an online video game in his bedroom late Saturday night into Sunday morning, Leeper said he went to use the bathroom around 2am and came across the suspect "standing with a hammer raised in the air, in an anticipated strike position." Per authorities, Kang was wearing all black, gloves, and a mask during the alleged attack.

The victim's stepfather was reportedly "awakened by screams for help" and "found his stepson on the ground, struggling with the attacker, who was in possession of a hammer." Both the victim and his stepfather disarmed the suspect and restrained him until deputies arrives, said Leeper.

Responding deputies allegedly found a "significant" amount of blood in the entryway of the home and the victim's bedroom; they determined Kang gained access to the home via an unlocked front door.

Leeper said both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment; Kang was released and booked into jail. The sheriff added he believes Kang's intent was to "kill the victim." The victim, whose name hasn't been released, had "severe head wounds" which appeared non-life threatening; he's since been released as well.

According to Leeper, Kang wasn't cooperative with authorities and has requested a lawyer. He did say, however, than when asked why he did it, Kang told deputies, "He is a bad person online," referring to the victim.

In addition, Leeper said "the suspect asked our deputy, 'How much time in jail do you get for breaking and entering and assault?'"

"I would say, Mr. Kang, it's gonna be a long time before you play video games again," he concluded.