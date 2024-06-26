Kardashians Rail on Kylie Jenner's 'F--king Annoying' Behavior After She Bails on Family Vacation

Hulu

Kylie walked off the family's private jet after getting "a really bad feeling" about the flight -- but was met with very little sympathy from her sisters, with Kim saying, "It's always f--king like this."

Kylie Jenner left her family upset after she bailed on a trip to Aspen, Colorado -- just moments before takeoff.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian boarded a private jet for a post-Christmas getaway. While Kim said she was surprised Kylie actually showed up for the trip, that surprise turned into disappointment when Jenner eventually tapped out of the vacation.

As the entire family waited for better weather conditions in Aspen before taking off, Jenner appeared to get anxious about the flight. The pilot suggested they fly to Grand Junction and then drive the rest of the way, something which also worried Kylie, citing the high probability of a car accident in the winter weather.

"I've been having a really bad feeling for the last two days. Even last night," she began to say, before everyone in her family cut her off. "Why would you say that?!" they exclaimed, as Khloe and Kendall told her not to speak such things into existence.

Then, just as the jet was moving toward the tarmac, she made the decision to get off the plane.

"I've known Kylie since the day she was born and I'm not discrediting her panic," sister Kendall said in a confessional. "I don't know why she does this, but it's also part of a pattern for her. She's done this many, many times. I think she just thinks she can get away with whatever."

"It's always f--king like this," exclaimed Kim, before Kendall added, "The fact she always gets out of this s--t, is very f--king annoying." Whether Kendall was referring to family trips or the actual filming of them for their reality show remains unclear.

While speaking with Kylie over the phone after her exit, mom Kris said she understood where her daughter was coming from. Her siblings, however, clearly didn't.

As Kris tried handing the phone to Kendall, the clearly-frustrated model shook it away, saying she was "the wrong one" for Kylie to speak to in that moment. Khloe, meanwhile, told her mom to just hang up on her and move on. They then all joked that Kylie wasn't getting her luggage back -- adding that they were all going to wear her clothes, some of which Jenner specifically told them not to put on, as they were loaned designer items from Paris Fashion Week.

"I can't believe Kylie manages to get out of everything," added Kim, while Khloe added she "always does." Kendall said she's always "sad" when her sister bails on them, adding this time was particularly disappointing because Kylie was supposed to be her snowboarding "buddy" for the trip.

As they continued to doubt Kylie's reasons for getting off the jet, they later wondered why she didn't plead with the rest of them to join her ... if she was actually worried about it crashing.