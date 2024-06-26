Shannen Doherty Details How Beverly Hills 90210 Costars Allegedly Got Her 'Fired' From Show

Getty / Fox

"I kind of knew that it was never really [producer Aaron Spelling's] decision," Doherty told Kelly Ripa.

Shannen Doherty is opening up about being fired from her starring role in Beverly Hills 90210.

While speaking with Kelly Ripa for SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the 53-year-old called out her former costars for allegedly throwing her under the bus -- leading to her character Brenda Walsh's exit -- during a time she was struggling in the spotlight.

"I felt, you know, honestly fearful, so it wasn't just being fired for being late. It was that all of my bad press you know, that stuck to me," Doherty told Ripa.

"The cast collectively decided that it wasn't a good look for 90210 anymore, so the cast of 90210 are the ones that scheduled the phone call with Aaron and said, 'It's too much. We don't want to deal with this anymore. It's a bad look for our show. It's a bad look for us. She was three hours late, blah, blah, blah,'" she claimed.

"I didn't know a lot of this until way later, Tori [Spelling] was just on my podcast. She told me a lot of this. Brian Austin Green told me a lot of this, but I kind of knew that it was never really Aaron's [producer Aaron Spelling] decision," Doherty continued to tell Ripa.

"It wasn't that he looked one day and said, 'This is just too much for us.' It couldn't, he would never. He's a producer. He was smart. He understood that I, as Brenda, was a very big draw to the show and I was getting yes, some bad press, but I was also on the cover Rolling Stone and on, you know, every other cover there, so it was important. That was feeding publicity and drawing the ratings up."

The topic of Doherty's firing has been discussed between her and fellow costars on her own podcast Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty.

In an episode with Jason Priestley from earlier this year, she claimed her marriage to Ashley Hamilton was falling apart at the time, claiming he had a drug addiction -- which he's been open about -- that took a toll on her ability to be professional and punctual at work.

Eventually, she was written off the show. When fans tuned in to season 5 in 1994, they found out Doherty's character Brenda was going to England to attend acting school.

Tori has opened up about her role in Doherty being fired from the show on the 2015 Lifetime special, Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector. At the time, she claimed she walked in on some kind of physical altercation between Shannen and Jennie Garth, before calling her dad to get rid of Doherty.

"I felt like I was a part of something, a movement, that cost someone their livelihood," she said through tears. "Was she a horrible person? No. She was one of the best friends I ever had."

Despite Aaron Spelling firing Doherty from the coming of age television series, she would later work with him again on her television show Charmed.

"I mean, when I got sent the script [Charmed], the minute somebody told me it was Aaron Spelling, I threw it in the back of my car. It was like, 'I'm never working with that man again,'" she told Ripa, "but I did because it was really, really, really good and I got to make casting decisions, all of that."

"He wanted you. He knew he needed you," Ripa added, before Doherty admitted she recovered from the firing swiftly.

"Yeah, so getting fired from that ... '90210' I recovered really quickly," Doherty said, before claiming the environment on set took a turn and she wasn't willing to cave to male producers.

"The set was very hostile and toxic and I just wasn't the girl that could work with some of the male producers. I wasn't, I was not capable of saying yes and batting my eyelashes and putting on a baby voice and not really having an opinion," she continued.

"I was incapable, so when it became such a big clash between me and the executive producer and then Aaron's partner, Duke, when they fired me, it was almost, I felt some relief to be honest," she said, adding that she had a more positive experience with Charmed -- despite the feuding with her costars.

"I felt like I was free and that felt good. Charmed, I would've been there until the bitter end. It was by far one of my absolute favorite working experiences. I loved my character. I loved, you know, the writers. My crew was my heart. I loved every single thing about that show," Doherty said.

The years-long rumor of a rift on the Charmed set resurfaced on Doherty's new podcast, Let's Be Clear, in December, when Holly Marie Combs appeared as a guest, and candidly discussed the behind-the-scenes drama on WB series -- before claiming Alyssa Milano was responsible for getting Doherty fired from the show.