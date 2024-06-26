Kim and Khloe Hurl Insults, Mom Shaming Accusations at Each Other In Nasty Kardashians Fight

Getty

Kim confronts her sister for how she's "really been pissing me off lately," compares her to The Whale and tells her she "needs to get f--ked" before Khloe calls her a "f--king bitch."

The simmering tensions between Kim and Khloe Kardashian came to a head on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

All season long, Khloe has been a lightning rod for criticism from her family -- Kim especially -- for not just prioritizing time with her children over dating or going out with friends but, in their minds, almost never leaving the house.

"For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy,' like, 'You spend too much time with your kids, you don't have any friends,'" Khloe said on Thursday's new hour. "I feel like I was made to be a mom. There's no place I would rather be but here with my kids."

She added that she prefers to stay home with her children while they actually still want to be around her, adding that she doesn't judge her siblings for how they raise their children.

Kim, however, has been feeling some judgment from Khloe ... sparking a mom-shaming debate between the pair. "Khloe has really been pissing me off lately ... and I just want to get some things off my chest and really talk to her and clear the air before we go," she said in a confessional, ahead of a family trip to Aspen, Colorado, before confronting her sister.

"I have a bone to pick with you," Kim began after Khloe came over, adding that she had an issue about her sister's "delivery" and tone. Specifically, she felt Khloe was being "very shaming" after daughter Chicago showed up to Kris Jenner's home with a ton of gel in her hair -- which the 6-year-old put in her hair herself on the way out the door.

"Khloe FaceTimes me and is like, 'I had to go over to mom's and help get your kids ready and Chicago's hair, the hair gel,'" Kim said in a confessional, before telling Khloe, "I know her hair looked s--tty, thank you for reminding me I didn't have time to do her f--king hair one night before bed and wash it."

Khloe was shocked by the outburst, saying she thought the two sisters were "good" and adding that she "had no idea she was holding onto this." However, she also felt the criticism was misdirected.

"It sounds like you're dealing with a bunch of your own bulls--t and you decided, harvest this and build up all this animosity towards me when this is a you f--king problem," she told Kim. "I swear you just want to project what you're going through and take it out on me. I can handle it, but for so long. I'm not gonna be here all day, so if you need to slap me or something, do it. I wasn't trying to shame you. Why would I shame you? That's your own insecurity, I never said anything about that."

Kim again brought up Khloe's "tone," before saying in a confessional her sister has "such a stick up [her] ass" and needs to live her life "a little bit more" and "get f--ked." She then continued to rant at her sister, now taking aim at her perceived lack of a social life.

"You need to live your life. You have the world at your fingertips, but you won't go see the world. You won't let yourself go out there and find someone, or even like a group of friends," she said. "It's like The Whale, the guy won't leave his house because, you know."

"I'm Brendan Fraser?" exclaimed Khloe, who added, "I thought you were going to say I look like a whale."

Kim admitted it wasn't the best comparison, as the movie starred Fraser as an online English teacher whose shame over his severe obesity keeps him from leaving his home to interact with others. Though the conversation started with Kim feeling mom-shamed, Khloe felt her sister was doing the same thing to her and "shaming me for being a helicopter mom."

The convo ended with Kim telling her sister, "I feel bad for you, live your f--king life, get out!" -- while Khloe said she was reconsidering going on their trip to Aspen because "all you're gonna do is pick on me" and she felt "you're such a bitch these days to me." In a confessional, Khloe also called her a "petty little bitch," before deciding to still go on the vacation so "Kim and her bad attitude and negativity and bitchiness" don't win.

Though she seemed to have moved past things in Colorado, tensions flared again when Khloe sarcastically asked Kim, "Are you gonna yell at me if I FaceTime my daughter?" That comment sparked Round 2, as Kim accused Khloe of not being "present" at a recent event at a friend's home after FaceTiming True from the party to say goodnight. Kim also accused her of having a tone when asking when they'd be eating dinner at the party -- making Khloe seem like she had one foot out the door the second she arrived.

"I love you and I love a schedule. But you walk in somewhere and you're already ready to leave. How are you supposed to enjoy yourself in the moment?" asked Kendall Jenner, who jumped into the conversation.

Khloe defended herself saying she only wanted to know when they were eating so she could let her nannies know, before pointing out Kim also asked when food would be served.

Khloe then called her sister the "anti-social" one at the event.

"Kim's just trying to be a bitch right now and that's something Kim is so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular," Khloe shared in a confessional, before Kim told her she needed to "live in the moment." Kim, it should be noted, was staring directly at her cell phone when she said this.

The episode ended with her going to FaceTime her daughter, while joking she should have stayed home ... just like sister Kylie Jenner.