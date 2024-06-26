Travis Kelce Recalls Meeting 'Coolest Motherf--ker' Prince William at Taylor Swift Concert

Instagram / Getty

"Wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand, 'Sup dude,'" joked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who also called Princess Charlotte a "superstar."

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are opening up about their experience meeting royalty.

On Wednesday's new episode of their New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, recalled meeting Prince William and his backstage on the first night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in London last week.

"We met royalty guys, there was royalty at the show. ... I was fortunate enough that I didn't get caught up in traffic long enough to where I got there early and got to meet Prince William. How about that? Your Royal Highness," Travis recalled.

"Dude, he was the coolest motherf--ker," he added after Jason admitted that he was "quoted saying f--k royalty" on their previous episode.

"He was awesome," Jason said. "He was a good dude."

Travis and Jason also detailed their encounters Prince Williams' kids, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

"He was there with little George and Charlotte. They were an absolute delight to meet," Travis said of Prince William, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 6, with Kate Middleton. "Wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand, 'Sup dude.'"

Jason clarified that he and Travis "did get warning" on how to greet the royals. "They said because we weren't at an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy," he explained. "If it would've been an official meeting of royalty event, then it would've been that. But I did still address him as 'Your Royal Highness.' I've never felt emasculated, and I did. That was the closest I've ever been."

"I've never seen you give someone that much respect -- you put your beer like ten feet away from you," Travis jokingly added.

The brothers praised Prince Williams for being so "down to earth" and "genuine," but said it was Princess Charlotte who captured their herats.

"I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f--king adorable," Jason said, to which Travis agreed, "She was a superstar."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I cannot express how -- I don't know. Maybe it's because I have three girls now. She had a fire to her. She was asking questions. That was the most electric part," added Jason, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliott, 3, and Bennett, 15 months, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Travis noted that he loves "when parents ask their kids to be present" and "be vocal," to which Jason added, They encourage them to take a lead in the conversation."

The NFL stars attended Taylor's Eras Tour concerts in London's Wembley Stadium over the weekend. It was a weekend over firsts for the brothers as it marked Jason's first time seeing his brother's girlfriend in action, while Travis made his Eras Tour debut.

On Saturday, Travis and Taylor, 34, finally made their romance Instagram official. The couple -- who confirmed their romance in September 2023 -- officially debuted their relationship on social media when Taylor shared a selfie on Instagram that featured herself and Travis posing with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.