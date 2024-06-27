David Arquette Pays Tribute to 'Brother' Shifty Shellshock After Crazy Town Singer's Death

Instagram

David Arquette took to social media to pay tribute to Seth Binzer -- better known as his stage name Shifty Shellshock and front man vocalist for American rap rock band Crazy Town -- after his death earlier this week.

The Scream actor posted an Instagram Reel comprised of two short clips and a group photo -- highlighting some memories with Binzer and friends.

"I'm sending all my love to my brother Seth @therealcrazytown and his family," he began. "Shifty as I knew him when we first met during a graffiti battle in an LA yard. He was such an incredible man with a huge heart."

"We Shared a lot of the same struggles and I want his family to find love and healing during this painful time," he continued.

Both Arquette and Binzer have been transparent about their personal experiences with addiction and sobriety. Binzer was involved in reality shows Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2; in April, on Instagram, he wrote about being, "Sober alive and grateful."

Per TMZ, his death is being investigated as a possible overdose, with sources saying drug paraphernalia and a lighter were found near his body.

Arquette concluded his caption saying "Champions never die they only go on to fight somewhere else. Love you kid,"

In his post's caption, he also thanked Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye -- who was in most of the photos and videos -- for providing him with the pictures. The actress is a longtime friend of Arquette, and dated Binzer in 2021. She has not yet commented on his death.