Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Partying With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Paul McCartney's Kitchen

Surprisingly, Jimmy Kimmel gets starstruck too!

While sitting down with his wife Molly McNearney for a joint appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the couple recalled crashing a party at Sir Paul McCartney's Los Angeles home, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were among the star-studded guests.

"I must admit I had some celebrity envy because you were talking about this party you went to where Taylor Swift was the DJ, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, and Bruce Springsteen. What was this party? How did you guys get invited to it and what, what was going on?," Stern asked.

"It was a party at Paul McCartney's house," Kimmel began. "We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, 'Why don't we all go to the party?'"

He then clarified that Swift wasn't like an actual deejay. "When they said Taylor Swift was DJing, she just had her iPhone and kind of tapped into the house system," he explained. "It wasn't like she was hired to work there."

After revealing Kelce was there with Swift while she was playing DJ as "people were dancing in the kitchen", McNearney added that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is "very good looking".

The 70-year-old radio star then pressed for more details about who was talking to who: "What did you guys say to Mick Jagger? Do you go like, 'Hey dude...'"

"Nothing. I didn't even speak to him," Kimmel admitted before adding how he feels most people tend to behave at these elite events.

"Well, I think what you do in a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know and you go, 'Can you believe that this is happening and that we're here?' And, you kind of leave it at that," Kimmel explained.

"I was in the corner with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who I was so relieved to see because it was one of those parties. I didn't know how to hold my body. I didn't know where to look. I didn't know what to do. It was just like one more famous person after another," McNearney added.

Kimmel did, however, have a "good chat" with the one and only Bruce Springsteen which he said was "funny".

"We talked about Elvis and we talked about, I dunno, just being in LA and we even had that moment like, 'Can you believe this party?' I mean, even Bruce Springsteen was like, 'This is some party,'" Kimmel said.

Unfortunately, despite Cox and Springsteen being at the same party, they did not do the famous dance from his "Dancing in the Dark" music video, which helped catapult her career.

"We were trying to talk her into going to his show and just getting up on stage and dancing. And she's like, 'do you think people would want that?'" McNearney recalled. "I said, 'yes, people would want that.'"