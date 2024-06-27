Lupita Nyong'o Details 'Scary' Experience With Scurvy After Moving to Mexico As a Teen

NBC

Nyong'o also shared how she cured herself from the terrifying disease.

Scurvy isn't just for pirates and sailors!

In a new appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lupita Nyong'o revealed she contracted what she believed to be scurvy. It all went down with the Mexican-born Kenyan actress went back to the country of her birth to learn Spanish.

Just 16 and living on her own for the first time, Nyong'o said she had that in addition to learning the language, she was forced to adult at a young age -- pay bills, cook and and maintain and nutritious diet, the latter of which proved to be a tough task for the then-teenager.

After realizing she wasn't getting enough vitamin C, the Black Panther star said she developed what she believed was scurvy.

And the disease, which has been known to impact those on long maritime journeys -- sailors and pirates in particular -- had some scary side effects, including bloody gums.

"'I'm pretty sure I got scurvy at some point. My gums started separating from my teeth. They were bloody," she told Clarkson.

Nyong'o continued, "It was really scary, but I was too scared to go to the doctor I learned about scurvy because in the second World War, the Navy in America had contracted scurvy and I learned that in school."

She also cured herself from the disease, telling the singer and talk show host that she turned to good old fashioned orange juice to stave off the effects.

"The cure was to drink orange juice, so I went to the market and bought a whole bunch of orange juice," she explained. "I think I diagnosed myself and cured myself."

Nyong'o's time in Mexico wasn't all bad, with the 41-year-old actress proudly boasting her national heritage over the years, the culture and its delicious food.