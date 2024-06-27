Mom Threw Newborn Baby from Second Story Window Moments After Giving Birth: Police

Bedford County Prison

The father first told authorities he was a virgin and never had "S-E-X," before admitting he watched the infant's mother allegedly pick up the baby like "dog poop" before throwing it out the window; both are charged with homicide.

A Pennsylvania duo have been charged with homicide after their newborn child bled to death and was allegedly thrown out a window shortly after his birth.

20-year-old Emily Dickinson and 19-year-old Joshua Wooters were slapped with charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse after the infant's death. Wooters was also charged with obstruction.

Pennsylvania State Police initially responded to reports of a dead baby in the street on March 11, discovering the body of the infant, a placenta, as well as a trash bag nearby containing a bloodstained mattress. The child was pronounced dead at the scene; the coroner said the child was less than 24 hours old and his death was due from "exsanguination from the umbilical stump," or heavy bleeding.

Per FOX 17, a trooper spoke with Wooters that same day, but he denied knowing anything about the child. In a follow-up interview on April 1, he allegedly said he was a virgin who hadn't had "S-E-X," spelling it out, while continuing to deny knowledge of the infant.

Authorities executed a search warrant for the couple's apartment -- which was directly above where the child's body was found -- the following day and found blood on both the bedroom mattress and bathroom windowsill.

Then, Wooters began to talk, as DNA tests also confirmed the child belonged to him and Dickinson.

Speaking with police, Wooters said his "first reaction of something that’s traumatic for me is, um, to lie." He claimed he woke up to Dickinson telling him she was in labor, before saying she cut the umbilical cord with a kitchen knife, but didn't clamp it after. Wooters also claimed he then watched Dickinson pick up the baby like someone picking up "dog poop," before tossing the infant out the window.

Per Wooters, he exclaimed, "What the f--k did you do?" -- before helping put the bloody mattress and other items into a trash bag, which was also thrown out the window.

In her own interview with police, Dickinson said she didn't know she was pregnant until about a month before giving birth. She also relayed that she looked into options for abortion or adoption -- but didn't move forward with either -- and never went to an OB/GYN for financial reasons.

Dickinson allegedly claimed the child was alive after it was born, but stopped moving after she cut the cord herself. She told police she "wasn't thinking clearly" and "hallucinating," but admitted she remembered throwing the baby out the window, believing it was dead at the time. She also said she never attempted CPR on the newborn, despite being a certified nurse.

Neither of them called 911.