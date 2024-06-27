Woman Accused of Poisoning Husband's Mountain Dew Reveals Why She Did It: Cops

Laclede County Sheriffs Office

47-year-old Michelle Peters of Lebanon, MO was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action, according to the Laclede County Sheriff's Office.

"Peters is accused of secretly putting the chemical Roundup in her husband’s Mountain Dew on several occasions during May and June of this year. Then on Sunday, she spiked the drink with insecticide," the sheriff said in a news release.

"The victim began suspecting the soda was being tampered with after feeling ill. The victim provided video surveillance to the sheriff's office, indicating that Michelle Peters was tampering with the Mountain Dew stored in a garage refrigerator," added the statement. "The victim was the only one in the household who drank Mountain Dew, kept in that refrigerator."

The probable cause affidavit (via Law&Crime) provides more insight in to the incident, after the woman's husband reported her alleged behavior to authorities on Monday.

He told the sheriff that starting around May 1, the soda he kept in two-liter bottles in the garage began to taste "odd" and "weird" -- before he started to develop a sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting and was coughing up "brown/yellow thick mucus" over the next couple of weeks. He said any soda he drank outside of the home, however, tasted "normal."

The husband then checked out the footage from a camera set up inside the garage and allegedly saw his wife take "a two-liter bottle of Diet Mountain Dew out of the garage refrigerator and a bottle of Roundup weed killer into the house" before later returning to the garage and putting both items back in their places.

He told authorities he feared for his life and not only sent a copy of the footage to a friend, but one of the Mountain Dew bottles his wife placed back into his refrigerator as well. The husband said his wife's behavior continued, to the point that eventually "the original bottle of Roundup was now nearly empty" and a new, unopened one was purchased.

When he mentioned his illness to his wife, he claimed she told him he "probably had COVID and to stay away from the grandkids." The husband reported his wife to the authorities after he allegedly caught her putting insecticide into one of the bottles on Monday.

Peters reportedly denied poisoning her husband initially and claimed she was only trying to "create weed killer that she saw on Pinterest -- but allegedly admitted to her actions after being shown the video evidence.

While the husband believed she could be after a life insurance policy payout, she said she put insecticide in his drink this past Sunday "because she had thrown him a 50th birthday party and he was not appreciative." She also allegedly told authorities she "should have just divorced" her husband and said she put the weed killer in his soda "to be mean."

"The investigation will reveal more as we go to court as to the totality of all of the circumstances," Sheriff David Millsap told KY3. "Is there more to the story? Yes, there is. All that comes out in court."