Viral Biden-Trump Debate Reactions: Social Media Mocks Presidential Candidates, Celebs Slam Moderators

"Making two geriatrics argue in front of the entire country at 9PM is diabolical," a user wrote, while another joked, "this is going to ruin the tour."

Joe Biden and Donald Trump went head-to-head in CNN's presidential debate on Thursday night.

And while the current president and the former president -- who are presumptive 2024 nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively -- faced off, social media absolutely went off, with people online taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts in real-time.

Many celebrities voiced their frustration online over how CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash presided over the debate, claiming they didn't moderate at all. Meanwhile, social media in general poked fun at the whole affair, seemingly viewing the debate as a big, fat joke.

Read on to see how Hollywood reacted to the debate and check out of the best -- and funniest -- viral social media posts.

Celebrities Blast Moderators For Not Fact-Checking Trump

Celebrities took to X to weigh in on the debate, and a handful of stars called out CNN moderators, claiming they did not fact-check Trump's arguments or make sure he answered the questions.

"whyyyyy moderate if you’re nottttt going to moderateeeeeeee. The lies are rapid fire. CNN wtf?" Glee alum Kevin McHale wrote.

"Trump is a convicted felon - making up whatever he wants. CNN has abdicated every definitional responsibility," actor John Cusack added, referring to Trump being found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.

"None of us can believe the s--t coming out of Trump's mouth," actress Sophia Bush said. "And I'd wager none of us can fathom why none of the moderators are fact checking Trump's stream of lies?"

Of course, ring-winged celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner and Roseanne Barr showed their support for Trump on X and slammed Biden.

"This cannot be real life! It just can't! F--k! This is America!"

Meanwhile, Jon Stewart -- who is hosting The Daily Show through the 2024 election -- gave his honest analysis of the debate on Thursday's episode of the late-night show, calling out Trump's apparent lies, and Biden's "senior moments."

Towards the end of the segment, Stewart cracked jokes about the pre-debate coverage from Republicans regarding their claims that Biden was given drugs and supplements to help his physical and mental state.

"Let me just say after watching tonight's debate ... both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs," Stewart joked. "As much of it as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies will allow."

"Guess what, everybody! They should be taking whatever magical drugs can kick their brains into gear. 'Cause this ain't Olympic swimming ...," he continued, before finishing up his thoughts. "And by the way, if those drugs don't exist -- if there aren't actually performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates -- I could sure f--king use some recreational ones right now because this cannot be real life! It just can't! F--k! We're America! God!"

Read on to see what celebrities thought about the debate, in addition to what Hillary Clinton had to say.

None of us can believe the shit coming out of Trump’s mouth. And I’d wager none of us can fathom why none of the moderators are fact checking Trump’s stream of lies? https://t.co/C3AkUH5euk — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 28, 2024 @SophiaBush

What is wrong with these two moderators who let Trump change the subject? They ask him a question, but then let him go on a rampage about something else. Not fair! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 28, 2024 @BarbraStreisand

Trump is a convicted felon - making up whatever he wants .

CNN has abdicated every definitional responsibility . — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 28, 2024 @johncusack

Well, #JoeBiden answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied. Biden, his voice weakened by a cold, answered the questions, softly, but still. I leaned in and heard him fine. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 28, 2024 @BetteMidler

whyyyyy moderate if you’re nottttt going to moderateeeeeeee. The lies are rapid fire. CNN wtf? — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 28, 2024 @druidDUDE

Especially if the moderators won’t say a word about it. https://t.co/7cbHUqByVL — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 28, 2024 @MrJonCryer

Trump won’t actually answer ANY question! And no pushback AT ALL from the moderators…??? — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) June 28, 2024 @JeriLRyan

This debate is absolutely, utterly pointless. #Trump has the advantage because he’s not tethered to facts, the truth or reality, and the moderators are doing nothing to fact check him. — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 28, 2024 @AndyOstroy

A debate with no moderators. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 28, 2024 @Booker4KY

Joe Biden is a total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline. Vote accordingly! @TeamTrump

MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 28, 2024 @Caitlyn_Jenner

As MAGA and pro America as I am…. I take no happiness in this debate. Biden is clearly not here. This is sad. Obama is sacrificing his friend to push his radical policies and I don't want any of us celebrating after this.



Yes Trump is clearly the better choice… but let’s take… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 28, 2024 @therealroseanne

Social Media Pokes Fun at Disastrous Debate

Social media users always seem to find the humor in everything, and the debate -- and the overall future fate of America -- was no exception.

Many Americans online clearly weren't thrilled with the current presidential candidates for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that both Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, are the oldest major-party presidential candidates in US history.

They felt the debate, in a nutshell, was a disaster, and reinforced a question many have been asking: Are these really the only two options we have? The best we can do?

"Biden: unintelligible bulls--t, Trump: straight up not-true bulls--t, Moderators: thank you," a user joked.

"ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off," a person said. "this is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare."

"We're cooked," another simply wrote, sharing a graphic that featured the Michael Jordan crying meme over a photo of the United States.

Social media was also full of users cracking jokes about Biden and Trump's ages.

"Making two geriatrics argue in front of the entire country at 9PM is diabolical," a user wrote.

"They shoulda just done hot ones and whoever lived can have it," a second said, while another cracked, "I say give them both a Roku remote and the first one to start a movie gets to be president."

Another person online brought up the recent -- and absolutely hilarious -- Justin Timberlake "Ruin the Tour" meme.

"this is going to ruin the tour," a user joked.

See more viral tweets in the posts, below.

Biden: look, the fact is, we can’t… we don’t… look. Here’s the deal. And this is no foolin



Trump: there are ten billion guatemalans attacking the lincoln memorial right now — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 28, 2024 @drewjanda

ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare. — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) June 28, 2024 @ginnyhogan_

They shoulda just done hot ones and whoever lived can have it — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 28, 2024 @AkilahObviously

biden: unintelligible bullshit

trump: straight up not-true bullshit

moderators: thank you. — sarah (@sablaah) June 28, 2024 @sablaah

All of the US right now pic.twitter.com/wYBY0ORTOp — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) June 28, 2024 @tiffmoustakas

Give them both a pdf, first one that can rotate it gets to be president — chunky fila (@chunkyfila) June 28, 2024 @chunkyfila

give him one of the panera lemonades maybe — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 28, 2024 @hunteryharris

any drinking game will result in death tonight — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) June 28, 2024 @ItsMattsLaw

I say give them both a Roku remote and the first one to start a movie gets to be president — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) June 28, 2024 @RobbySlowik

Making two geriatrics argue in front of the entire country at 9PM is diabolical — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) June 27, 2024 @stevanzetti

this is going to ruin the tour — charles r. davis (@charizardavis) June 28, 2024 @charizardavis

Biden coughing like Beth in Little Women I'm sure it's fine — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 28, 2024 @mikescollins

“You have the morals of an alley cat,” is like something you sing about the Grinch. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 28, 2024 @joshgondelman

the worst thing about them playing the debate at the strip club rn is that neither sound nor subtitles are on so its just the vibe of the debate. pic.twitter.com/FT0nCroEuW — reversecowgirl69 (@botticellibimbo) June 28, 2024 @botticellibimbo