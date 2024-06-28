Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has No Regrets About 'Following Her Heart' and Going Back To Ex Ken Urker

Instagram

"I felt like I made that choice as a free woman," she said of ending her marriage to Ryan Anderson. "I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is happy she followed her heart.

The 32-year-old launched her own YouTube channel -- which has already hit nearly 8,000 subscribers -- by opening up about her decision to split from husband Ryan Anderson to pursue a relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Blanchard was asked by fans what the first thing she did when she was freed from prison was, to which she admitted was "filed for divorce."

"Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life," she added. "I was in a marriage that I wasn't happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that."

She said she is "the happiest" she's ever been, adding that she is "not ashamed of that."

Things are apparently moving fast for the reunited couple -- with Gypsy Rose already taking on "mommy" duties to Urker's fur baby.

When asked if she got any pets since her release, she said she shares her boyfriend's dog Parker with him.

"We kind of, we share Parker. Parker's not mine, but since I'm dating him, I'm the girlfriend, so I'm taking on that mommy role to Parker," she noted.

Blanchard and Urker were initially together while she was still serving time for conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, who allegedly made her believe she suffered from many illnesses as a child, leading to several unnecessary procedures.

The pair connected through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in April 2019. However, they eventually called off the engagement, which led Gypsy to connect with a new pen pal, Anderson.

Anderson and Blanchard tied the knot in a ceremony behind bards in 2022 -- however, their marriage came to an end earlier this year following her release from prison.

On December 28, Blanchard was released from prison after serving seven years out of her 10-year sentence.

While promoting her first Lifetime series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy detailed the first time she had sex with Anderson after she was set free.

"My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally," she recalled during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast. "We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife, got to consummate our marriage, which was great."

When asked whether it lived up to her expectations, she said that it did, adding that it "was so sweet."

A couple of months later, Gypsy announced that she and Anderson had separated, before she rekindled her past romance with ex-fiancé. TMZ first broke the news that Urker and Blanchard were back together in April, sharing pictures of them kissing on a pier and swaying to music.