Longtime Friendship Goes to Hell Over Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets

There's some serious bad blood brewing between two besties and it's all thanks to those incredibly hard-to-obtain tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Taking to Reddit's infamous AITA ("Am I the A--hole") forum, one Swiftie -- who didn't specify their age or gender -- laid out how plans to see Taylor live in concert for their first time ended in disaster, possibly ending a longtime friendship in the process.

Commenters saw red and unanimously gathered on the side of the OP (a.k.a. "the original poster"), before coming up with a few ideas, proving there's nothing Swifties do better than revenge.

Taylor Swift Tickets Drive Friends Apart

In a post titled, "AITA for disinviting a 'friend' from an event after she gave my ticket to her sister?", OP laid out the tricky Taylor situation.

"Back when Eras tour tickets were released, my friend Sadie said she would grab us tickets and I'd pay her back. We made concrete plans and I was excited," explained OP. "I've been a Swiftie for years but haven't seen her live. I had to sell my [Reputation] stadium tour tickets back in the 2010s because my mom was dying and I needed the money to help pay medical bills."

OP added that they booked the hotel for the concert and tickets were secured.

"This past weekend I was having a little get together for a bunch of friends and Sadie was of course invited. At some point she pulled me aside and told me that she had news, she is leaving in September. I was heartbroken!" wrote OP. "We've been friends for years and I love spending time with her. I got weepy and hugged her a bunch and said that we needed to get all our thrifting trips in over the summer and hang out as much as we could."

Sadie then dropped a bomb.

"Then she broke the news that as a way to bond with her sister before she left, she was going to be taking her to the Eras tour instead," wrote OP, who said they "didn't know how to react" while their friend "stood in front of me and Venmo'd my payment back" for the tickets. "She was like 'I know you understand,'" said OP ... who very much did not understand.

"I said that this was a sneaky move and honestly really s--tty of her, and I don't understand how or why she would do that to me," they wrote. "She got defensive and said that they were under her name and that she didn't 'owe me' anything."

Though OP acknowledged that, legally, their friend could do whatever they wanted, they said it was "still a really s--tty and sneaky thing to do to your friend" -- especially since there's "no way I will be able to get my own tickets at this point." Taylor tickets, of course, have been notoriously hard to get and go for serious money from resellers.

At that point, OP said they told Sadie to leave the get together, before disinviting her to a 4th of July party planned for next week. They explained they were "really disappointed" with how they were treated in this situation, saying this was a friend who they "consoled through breakups, job losses, pet losses, etc."

"She looked shocked and asked if I was serious," OP continued. "She ended up stomping off and leaving and texted me later to tell me that she's 'around' if I want to apologize for making HER feel bad about taking her sister on a 'bonding' trip."

In the end, OP said they were "honestly heartbroken" they wouldn't be at the stadium, admitting they've been checking resale sites while having "a sad little cry about it." They then asked if they went overboard by uninviting Sadie to their 4th of July party, saying they couldn't just shake it off and needed more time before seeing their (possibly former) friend.

Reddit Supports Swiftie, Offers Revenge Ideas

OP was unanimously deemed in the right, with their post earning an official "Not the A-hole" badge from voters.

The most popular response read: "NTA. She didn't get herself tickets and invite you as her guest, then uninvite you (which would still be lousy). She agreed to buy a ticket on your behalf with the understanding that you were paying for it. That's how groups of people buy tickets if they expect to sit together. It was your ticket. It wasn't hers to give away. She's a garbage friend. I'd probably never speak to her again."

In the replies, OP wrote, "That's exactly what I'm the most upset about. If she hadn't told me she would battle Ticketmaster for these tickets on our behalf, I would have done it myself."

In another comment, OP said that, unfortunately, resale tickets would cost "over $2,500 at this point, so unless I win the lottery, there's no way I can swing that -- and I'm not willing to put that much on a credit card. Huge bummer."

While many told OP to cancel their hotel and request reimbursement for any losses from Sadie, others took things a bit further -- and pettier.

"Petty revenge: offer a fake apology, and tell her she should take the hotel booking as a sort of olive branch. When she calls, after she inevitably can't check in, 'Oh, it's probably because the booking is in my name. ✨I'm sure you understand! ✨'" suggested one person. "Hang up, and carry on knowing you got the last laugh - or don't, because you're a better person than me, lol."

Someone else suggested, "maybe cancel the hotel and don't tell her."

Many also debated whether OP had any legal recourse, with quite a few suggesting they sue or take Sadie to small claims court. In an update to their post, however, they made it very clear they didn't want to take things that far.

"Hi everyone and thank you for the responses so far. I just wanted to follow this up by saying that I appreciate the sentiment, but I'm not going to sue her over this," they wrote. "I don't really think that is a normal reaction or something that I would enjoy doing. Please don't hate me."