Mamie Laverock's Mom Shares Update On 'When Calls the Heart' Star's Condition After Five-Story Fall

"Her road to recovery will be long," the 19-year-old actress' mom wrote on Facebook, exactly one month after Laverock fell five stories from a hospital balcony, suffering "life-threatening injuries."

The mother of When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is giving an update on the actress' condition one month after a five-story fall from a hospital balcony left her on life support.

On Wednesday, exactly one month after Laverock's tragic accident, Nicole Rockmann shared a post on Facebook amid her 19-year-old daughter's recovery.

"Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie," Rockmann wrote. "Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long."

"I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly," she added, before signing off, "Warmth, Nicole."

This comes a few weeks after a photo was posted on Laverock's Facebook that featured her hand -- which was hooked up to an IV -- holding a stuffed teddy bear as she lay in a hospital bed.

Laverock's fall occurred on May 26, two weeks after she experienced a medical emergency and was first taken to the hospital. Her parents did not specify the emergency, but hinted at its severity on a GoFundMe page set up for her, writing that Nicole managed "to get there in time to save her life."

At the time, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, per the parents, where she was expected to stay "upwards of a month or more." They also stated that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

This was all before the fall, which came to the GoFundMe page in the form of an update. The parents wrote that after two weeks of "extensive treatment," their daughter "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

As a result of the fall, the family said that Laverock endured "life-threatening injuries" and has already "undergone multiple extensive surgeries."

Rockmann shared an update on May 30, telling the Los Angeles Times that Laverock had "just opened her eyes" for the first time.

"Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared," she said. "The story will be told."

Rockmann said her daughter was still on life support but was no longer on a ventilator. While she didn't share details on Laverock's injuries, she said her daughter's body was "shattered" and that she was suffering from "tremendous pain."

According to Rockmann, her daughter's fall was not "intended" nor a suicide attempt. Laverock's mother said she blames the hospital -- St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver -- for the accident, adding that the family plans to take legal action against the healthcare facility.

"This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," she told the LA Times.

"We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong," Rockmann said. "It's unbelievable that she's with us."

In a statement to the LA Times, Ann Gibbon, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul's Hospital, did not share specific details because of a patient's confidentiality. However, she did confirm "an incident happened."

"In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety," Gibbon said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery."

Following Laverock's accident, When Calls the Heart cast members, Hallmark stars, and fans sent their well-wishes, love and support to the young actress. See how their messages here.

Laverock has been a part of the Hallmark family for ten years now, having first portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan in the first two seasons of the show. She returned for Season 10 in 2023, with her character now a nursing student.