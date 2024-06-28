Woman with 'Cold Feet' Calls 911 to Get Out of Date with Man She Met on Dating App: Police

Johnson County Sheriff's Office

When he showed up to her home for the date, the man was detained by police for over an hour -- after the woman allegedly claimed he was actually an abusive ex who got her pregnant and threatened to stab her.

An Iowa woman who had second thoughts about meeting IRL with a man she was speaking with on a dating app allegedly went to drastic measures to get out of their date -- by calling the cops on him!

18-year-old Sumaya Thomas is facing charges of making a false report of indictable offense to public entity and making a false report - 911 call for her alleged actions on June 16.

According to a complaint and affidavit (via Law&Crime), officers responded to Thomas' home shortly after midnight, after she allegedly called and said her "her ex boyfriend who is abusive was outside her residence and actively sending her threatening text messages." Per the docs, the woman also told police she was pregnant with the man's child, before claiming "she was getting text messages from the male stating he was going to hit, punch, kick, and stab her."

The man was in the process of leaving the scene when police arrived -- and gave them a wildly different version of events when he spoke with cops.

"The male advised he had started speaking to the above female just over a week ago on a dating app," said police. "The conversation then changed over to texting the defendant. He showed us the conversation and let us read these text messages. The conversation showed he was being honest and he really did just meet this female."

The woman, however, continued to claim she knew him for two years and was having his child, according to the complaint. She allegedly went on to claim he was "threatening to cause harm to her" and that he was "abusive and won't leave her alone" -- before telling police all the messages were on Snapchat. Cops, however, wrote that "the truth is everything took place on text messages and she deleted this" -- saying they saw texts sent to a number she confirmed was hers.

Per police, Thomas "stopped lying" after a third interview and came clean.

It's then she allegedly "admitted to making these false reports because she got cold feet on meeting him and no longer wanted to." Authorities say Thomas "didn't think officers would help so she made up this call and the events that she described," all while the man was detained "for over an hour due to the false accusations she made."

After being read her Miranda Rights later that day, Thomas again spoke with police and "again [admitted] to making up the accusations and calling 911 because she didn't want the male here and felt we wouldn't be able to do anything if she just called normally."