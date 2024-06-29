17 Celebs Who Have Opened Up or Hinted About Being Bisexual

Getty

“To my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

It’s Pride Month and many celebrities are opening up about being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. For many, that means sharing how they’ve fully embraced their bisexual identity. While some bisexual people believe that they’ve been “erased” by the public who have misunderstood them, celebrities like Halsey and Evan Rachel Wood have spoken out to provide a voice for other people in their community. By sharing their thoughts and feelings about being bisexual, they hope that they can see more representation for people like themselves.

1. Maren Morris

Country star Maren Morris is one of the most recent celebrities to come out as bisexual. Maren, who has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, opened up about her sexuality on Instagram in honor of Pride Month.

“happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈,” Maren captioned a series of photos, including one where she could be seen holding a Pride flag on stage.

2. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has been open about her sexuality since early in her career. Back in the early 2000s, Drew confirmed she identified as bisexual, explaining that she enjoyed being romantically involved with women as well as men.

“Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual," Drew reportedly told New Woman magazine in 2003. “I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful. Being with a woman is like exploring your own body but through someone else.”

3. Megan Fox

Back in 2008, Megan Fox opened up about her sexuality to GQ, explaining that she had pursued relationships with women and could “see herself in a relationship with a girl” in the future. While she noted she wasn’t a lesbian, she did believe she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Look, I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing,” Megan told the outlet.

While she didn’t confirm her sexuality just then, in 2021 she wrote on Instagram, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and throughout her career, she’s been open about her sexuality. After the release of her song “Poker Face,” Gaga explained that the lyrics were about being with a man but fantasizing about a woman. Then during a 2013 concert, she confirmed she was bisexual.

“You know what? It’s not a lie that I am bisexual and I like women, and anyone that wants to twist this into ‘she says she’s bisexual for marketing,’ this is a f--king lie. This is who I am and who I have always been,” she told fans.

5. Cardi B

Cardi B has shared that she’s bisexual on many occasions and after she was accused of queer baiting by the media, she spoke out about her sexual identity on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground!” she wrote.

When a follower later accused Cardi of being bisexual but never having dated women, she clapped back once again, writing, “I ate bitches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you.”

6. Halsey

Halsey has been open about identifying as bisexual since early in her career but she says it wasn’t always easy to talk about her sexuality. Looking back in a speech at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, Halsey shared that she didn’t used to feel like her identity was valid.

“I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself -- to my friends, to my family, to myself -- trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated,” she shared.

7. Lili Reinhart

In 2020, Lili Reinhart publicly came out as bisexual -- although privately, she had long been open about her sexuality. Lili explained that she was inspired to come out after attending a Black Lives Matter protest even though she had previously been worried about what the media would say.

“I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in heteronormative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of ‘faking it’ to get attention. That’s not something I wanted to deal with,” Lili told Flaunt. “But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

8. Rita Ora

After Rita Ora released her track “Girls,” she faced some backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, prompting her to reveal that she is bisexual and the song was based on her own real experiences.

“Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life,” Rita wrote on social media. “I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.”

9. Amber Heard

Amber Heard says she was never in the closet with her bisexuality but it wasn’t until she told a reporter that her partner was a woman that the public began to talk about her sexuality. While she admits it was “not easy” suddenly being known for her sexuality, she didn’t let it affect her career and continued to land roles.

“When I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in,” Amber said at The Economist’s 2017 Pride & Prejudice Summit. “I was always out. I was an activist. I went to protests. I refused to not bring my partner at the time, but no one ever asked me about it.”

10. Sara Ramirez

In 2016, Sara Ramirez publicly came out as bisexual while speaking at the 40 to None Summit, where they were talking about young people experiencing homelessness. During the discussion, Sara explained why they felt such a connection and a desire to help those kids.

“So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections -- whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class,” Sara said at the event.

They continued, "And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to.”

11. Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell has hinted at her sexuality through the years but seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok she posted in 2022. In a duet, Shay responded to a video in which a woman asked, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” In the short clip, Shay could be seen falling back onto a green velvet couch in her home. Shay didn’t caption the video but her followers in the comments seemed to understand the message loud and clear.

12. Cynthia Erivo

In 2022, Cynthia Erivo came out as bisexual for the first time in an interview with Vogue, saying that it had taken her a long time to open up about her sexuality. When she later looked back, she explained that growing up she knew “something was different” but didn’t know what to call it.

“I don’t think I had the language to even know what was going on. It’s come much later to me now and it’s wonderful to just be me, really,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I think it’s sort of made space creatively to just sort of let go of whatever I was hiding. I guess, you know, you don't realize you're doing that, putting so much energy behind it. Once you take the energy away from concealing something that is so a part of you that you can’t hide it, you can put it elsewhere and make more wonderful things.”

13. Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton says she fell in love with her female best friend as a teenager and while she is now married to a man, she believes she could have just as easily fallen in love with a woman.

“I think falling in love is actually more about falling in love with an individual. We’re all potentially bisexual; it all depends on your circle, your upbringing, and all kinds of things. Or maybe I’m just talking about myself. I could’ve easily fallen in love with a woman over a man,” she told The Advocate.

14. Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood came out as bisexual in 2012 and ended up facing backlash from the public. While looking back on how she felt in the wake of her coming out, Evan shared that she felt bisexual people were usually misunderstood, looked down upon and “erased” -- even from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think because we’re usually erased, people just don’t have the information. There’s so many negative connotations with that label,” Evan told Time. “It’s so confusing, especially when there’s not a lot of information out there … Erasure is causing people harm and diminishing self-esteem and putting people in harm’s way. It’s a real need. I want people to know that it’s ok, [bisexuality] is valid, and their stories matter.”

15. Auli’i Cravalho

In Auli’i Cravalho’s first ever TikTok, she came out as bisexual. Looking back, she says she actually didn’t intend for it to be a coming out video since she was already out to most of her friends. While she wasn’t sure how the public would receive the video, she says she was pleased by everyone’s positive reactions.

“I came out on TikTok. The funniest part to me was that I had girlfriends in high school. I think girls are great, but I wouldn't think that it was necessary to come out,” she told Entertainment Weekly, later adding, “The fans are only too happy to accept another gay.”

16. Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton has mostly remained private about her sexuality but while performing at a Pride festival in Nashville in 2010, she revealed that she was bisexual in front of a crowd of over 18,000 people.

“I’ve never said this before, but I’m a proud bisexual woman,” Vanessa said while on stage.

17. Aubrey Plaza

In 2016, Aubrey Plaza opened up about her sexuality while talking about being hit on by other women. Aubrey explained that she really didn’t mind and actually had fallen in love with women in the past.