Tyler Posey Reveals Hookup with Male Sex Worker in 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' Teaser

MTV

The 'Teen Wolf' alum -- who identifies as sexually fluid -- stars in the MTV series alongside Chet Hanks, Kim Zolciak, Ally Brooke, and more.

Tyler Posey is getting candid about his sexuality.

In the first trailer for MTV's Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, which dropped on Friday, the Teen Wolf alum -- who identifies as sexually fluid -- reveals that his first sexual encounter with a man was with a male sex worker.

"The first man I was with was a male prostitute," Posey, 32, tells his cast members at one point in the clip.

In addition to Posey, other stars in the cast include Kim Zolciak, Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Johnny Weir, and Josie Canseco.

As the title of the show suggests, the trailer for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets teases that secrets will indeed be revealed. The footage also shows that the cast members will open up and face their pasts, and bond with one another. The trailer teases that the season will feature a flirtation and possible hookup between Hanks and Zolciak, Gray discussing her health and weight loss struggles, Brooke opening up about her experience being a member of Fifth Harmony, and more.

"I took Ozempic," Gray says at one point, before the trailer flashes to Hanks, who reveals that the "I Try" singer went to the hospital.

During another moment, Brooke tells the group, "Being in Fifth Harmony, everything had to be perfect. That was pressure for me." She then appears to have a panic attack in another scene.

The synopsis of the series, per MTV, reads: "This season, eight celebrity strangers have no idea what’s in store when they check-in to the Villa of Secrets for an outlandish, Surreal getaway. Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths. Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed."

Meanwhile, as for Posey, the actor came out as sexually fluid on OnlyFans in October 2020. He opened up about his decision to come out on the adults-only platform during a March 2021 appearance on Variety's Just for Variety podcast.

"I did this live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: 'Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?'" Posey said at the time. "And I was just being honest about it, because no one's ever asked me before."

"It was just a split-second decision," he added. "I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn't feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff."

Posey married alt-rock singer Phem in October 2023. The couple first began dating in 2020, and got engaged in February 2023.

While speaking to NME in July 2021, Posey revealed his then-girlfriend, who is also queer, helped him "realize" he was sexually fluid.

"I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too," he said. "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess. No, not 'I guess,' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.' "