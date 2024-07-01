Eddie Murphy Claims He Turned Down Cocaine from Robin Williams and John Belushi

Getty

The comedy icon also addressed his long-standing feud with David Spade and Saturday Night Live, after a joke aired at his expense on the comedy sketch show -- "I felt it was racist."

Eddie Murphy is reflecting on his decades long career in show business.

While sitting down with The New York Times, the 63-year-old actor recalled a moment when he was just 19-years-old and already spending time with the comedy greats at the time: the late Robin Williams and the late John Belushi.

"I don't drink. I smoked a joint for the first time when I was 30 years old -- the extent of drugs is some weed," he told the publication. "I remember I was 19, I went to the Blues Bar. It was me, Belushi and Robin Williams. They start doing coke, and I was like, 'No, I'm cool.' I wasn't taking some moral stance. I just wasn't interested in it. To not have the desire or the curiosity, I'd say that's providence. God was looking over me in that moment."

Williams admitted to using cocaine before the birth of his son in 1983 and struggled with sobriety throughout his life, while Belushi was also open about his issues with drugs before his fatal overdose in 1985.

Murphy began to earn his stripes in comedy when he joined comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live as a cast member in 1980 -- and has even been credited for revitalizing the show and saving it from cancelation at the time. Despite the success, the Beverly Hills Cop actor opened up about the pitfalls of becoming famous at such a young age and how at any point he felt he could have lost it all.

"When you get famous really young, especially a Black artist, it's like living in a minefield," he told the Times.

"Any moment something could happen that can undo everything. It was like, all of this stuff is going on, and I'm totally oblivious," he said. "Now, at this age, I can look back and be like, 'Wow, I came through a minefield for 35 years.' How do you make it through a minefield for 35, 40 years? Something has to be looking over you."

The Coming To America star also detailed his feud with fellow comedian David Spade following a "cheap shot" Spade made at Murphy's expense after two films of Murphy's bombed at the box office.

During Spade's "Hollywood Minute" segment on SNL in 1995, Spade showed a photo of Murphy and joked, "Everybody, catch a falling star."

Murphy told the publication that it "hurt my feelings" and recalled thinking at the time, "Yo, it's in-house! I'm one of the family, and you're f--king with me like that?”

"It was like: 'Wait, hold on. This is Saturday Night Live. I'm the biggest thing that ever came off that show. The show would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career?'" Murphy added.

"And I know that he can't just say that," he added. "A joke has to go through these channels. So the producers thought it was OK to say that."

Murphy admitted he took the joke personally and refused to return to the show for any anniversaries for over 30 years, only returning for the 40th.

"And all the people that have been on that show, you've never heard nobody make no joke about anybody's career. Most people that get off that show, they don't go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal. It was like, 'Yo, how could you do that?' My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought -- I felt it was racist," Murphy added.