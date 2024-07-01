Julia Roberts Compared to 'Overly Affectionate Aunt' After Travis Kelce Interaction at Taylor Swift's Concert

Getty / TikTok

"Julia Roberts is one of FEW that can get away with this," said one fan as Swifties reacted to the video.

Julia Roberts is making headlines thanks to a viral video of her with Travis Kelce.

While attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Dublin, Ireland, the Pretty Woman star was spotted in the VIP tent at Aviva Stadium with Swift's beau.

A TikTok video making its way around the internet shows the 56-year-old longtime Swiftie scratching the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's chest and rubbing his shoulders, as they chatted and laughed together.

Kelce is also seen rubbing Roberts' arm during the interaction, which really got fans talking.

While viewers cannot hear what the pair are chatting about, many commenters believe Roberts was telling Kelce that she is "just so happy for you guys."

"Omg she's like a mom .. telling her son how happy she is ❤️" commented one fan. "A little scratch and Mom love from Julia Roberts - she is just as happy for Taylor as we are," wrote someone else.

"Julia Roberts is one of FEW that can get away with this 💘💘 LOVE HER!," a TikTok user said. "Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!" wrote another.

While another called her the "overly affectionate aunt" and "That's the mom "you're doing amazing. Keep supporting our girl” If I ever saw it. 🥰🥰"

A few felt the interaction was a bit much, however.

"The way he is kindly trying to pull away 😂😂😂," one social media user commented. Another said, "Travis trying to pull bk [sic] politely."

Roberts has been a long time fan of Swift, referring to herself as a "#SuperFan" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023. She also attended Taylor's concert in June 2023 thanking the singer on social media for "being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

The My Best Friend's Wedding star was also invited on stage for a 1989 concert in Santa Clara, California in 2015, alongside oan Baez.

She took her three children backstage to meet Swift when the singer asked her to appear during the show.

"Oh my god, I would have washed my hair if it had been planned. I was, like, wearing a ponytail and leggings, I mean, tennis shoes," Roberts explained to Extra during an interview following the show.

"[Taylor] was sweet enough to ask me before the show. She was very sweet with my children who had never been to a show before, they are all big fans," Roberts added.

"And she said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?' and I said to my children, 'Well, what do you think?' And they all said, 'Oh, Mom you have to do it!' and my youngest son said, 'Only do it if you want to, Mommy.' it was so sweet!"