Missing Georgia Firefighters Who Recently Split Found Dead After Recent Arrest, 'Concerning' Note

Hinesville Police Department

The two went missing days after Raegan Anderson was reportedly arrested for confronting Chandler Kuhbander, her ex, on a date with another woman and keying his car ... before a concerning note was found at her home.

The bodies of two missing Georgia firefighters have been found following a search for the pair.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hinesville Police Department announced, "We regret to inform the public that the bodies of missing persons, Raegan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander, along with Anderson's vehicle, have been discovered in Cocke County, TN."

"Details pertaining to the discovery of their bodies, vehicle and events leading to their deaths are not available at this time," added the department, referring inquiries to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. Neither agency has yet commented on the case.

Liberty County Fire Services, for which both Anderson and Kuhbander worked, also released a statement saying they were "deeply saddened" by the news, saying they were both "extremely dedicated employees" who "put their hearts and souls into protecting and serving" the community.

Hinesville PD first released a BOLO alert for the pair last Wednesday, sharing their photos, as well as an image of Anderson's vehicle. As police looked for the two, details about their relationship, as well as Anderson's alleged behavior in the days leading up to their disappearance began to make headlines. According to family members, the two dated for years but recently broke up.

Per WJCL, Anderson was arrested on Saturday, June 22 after she walked into an Olive Garden and confronted Kuhbander while he was on a date with another woman. She also allegedly keyed his car, before being charged with Damage to Property 2nd degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Then, on Monday, Kuhbander's mother said they spoke on the phone around 10AM, saying Anderson was "blowing up his phone" and threatening to commit suicide. "It's not the first time that she's done it," claimed Kuhbander's mom. That was the last she heard from him.

He then went to a Crunch Fitness, with surveillance footage reportedly showing him enter and exit the Oglethorpe Mall. Kuhbander's mother -- who claimed to have been shown security video -- said Anderson's own Ford Focus was seen driving through the mall's parking lot around the same time; it appears Kuhbander never retuned to his own vehicle.

"At 11:40 my son walks out of the building and he looks very comfortable, like he just had his workout," said Kuhbander's mother. "He doesn't look rushed as he walks through the parking lot. After that, we don't see him again."

Police then went to Anderson's home for a welfare check as part of their investigation, with Tracey Howard, Hinesville Chief of Police, saying officers entered the home because the door was open. There, they found a note, "which would raise concern with anybody reading it regarding the health and wellbeing of Miss Anderson."

Anderson was later seen pumping gas in South Carolina.