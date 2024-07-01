Emotional P!nk 'Beyond Proud' as Daughter Willow Leaves Tour to 'Follow Her Dreams' of Theater

Instagram

"It is really wild to watch you grow up and grow out of me," P!nk tells her 13-year-old daughter in the sweet footage.

P!nk shared an emotional video to announce her first-born daughter Willow Sage Hart's departure from her Summer Carnival tour, as the teen pursues her own dreams in musical theater.

"This weekend’s shows were Willow's last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams," the "Raise Your Glass" singer wrote on Instagram, alongside the footage. "I promised I wouldn't cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn't hyperventilate through our hug."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the video, the 44-year-old singer is seen taking a sip of a glass of wine before asking her daughter, "All right, I want to hear, I want you to tell me all the things. You're leaving me. Why would you ever do that?"

Willow, 13, explained she's ready to pursue musical theater and star on her own stage -- telling her mom she's excited for a production of Bye Bye Birdie. When her mother then asked where she wants it all to lead, the teen responded with "Broadway" -- and confirmed she hopes to also "be an adult on Broadway after that."

The "Get The Party Started" singer recounted the moment that she knew that theater piqued Willow's interest, after seeing her on-stage for a production of Mamma Mia.

"I had never seen you so big, and your energy was six times your body. It was amazing," Pink told her child. "I was blown away."

"You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you," the proud mom continued. "It is really wild to watch you grow up and grow out of me," she added, before jokingly telling her daughter, "Get off my tour, you're fired!"

In the caption, P!nk added, "I'm beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much. ❤️❤️❤️"

Her daughter has long been interested in performing arts.