Shifty Shellshock's Family Breaks Silence Following His Tragic Passing

"Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold."

Shifty Shellshock's family's "hearts are shattered" after the Crazy Town lead singer passed away at age 49 from an apparent accidental overdose in his Los Angeles home on June 24th.

The late singer's family opened up about their loss in an emotional statement made to The Sun on Saturday.

"To Seth, the world was art -- he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles," the family's statement read.

The "Butterfly" singer, whose real name is Seth Binzer, left behind his three sons -- Halo, Gage and Phoenix -- who, according to his family, were "his proudest accomplishments."

"He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered," the statement added.

The singer had been transparent about his battles with addiction and journey to sobriety leading to his unexpected passing. His former manager, Howie Hubberman, told People that the cause of death was "a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs" and said, "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

"Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging," the family's statement read. "God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle."

His ex-girlfriend Soleil Moon Frye also recently opened up about the singer's passing on an Instagram post containing sweet pictures of the two.

"My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally," she penned alongside a carousel of images of their relationship on Instagram. "I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like."

"No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own," Frye continued in her tribute. "So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning gravilly voice on the beach while covering me with kisses."

Along with being one of the co-founders of Crazy Town, he also ventured into other roles in the music industry such as songwriting, producing and sound mixing. He previously described music as his form of "therapy" in Punk Rock MBA podcast.