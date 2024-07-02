Bre Tiesi Explains Her Parenting Arrangement With Nick Cannon: 'He Makes it Work'

Getty

Bre Tiesi is getting candid about co-parenting with Nick Cannon.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Selling Sunset star detailed the parenting agreement she has in place for their 2-year-old son, Legendary Love. Despite being split so many ways, Tiesi says that 43-year-old Cannon, who is dad to 12 children in total, always has time for his kids.

"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi shared. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."

She continued, "It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up."

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed Legendary on June 28, 2022, and while they're not currently together, she's been open about their on-and-off relationship and the understanding the have when it comes to their relationship.

"He is a great father. I don't know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there's anything that man genuinely cares about, it's being a good and present dad and he makes it work," Tiesi told the outlet, touching on the backlash Cannon has received over his large and growing brood.

Cannon is dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah, 1, Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 3, Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Abby De La Rosa, Onyx Ice Cole, 1, with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie, 1, with Alyssa Scott. He also welcomed a son, Zen, with Scott, who died at five months old in 2021.

"None of us have any issues or anything, so I feel like it's about the kids and they're gonna always be first," she added.

While Cannon is busy both at work and home, Tiesi said when it comes to spending time with his children, the America's Got Talent host does not skimp on spreading the love.

"Nick is very good at accommodating whatever is requested," Tiesi said, adding that they keep a set schedule. "He's very present -- anything I ask for, he's there. Any like milestones or photo shoots or anything like, we -- you know, I try to always accommodate him as well because he is very busy and he does have multiple productions and everything else."