Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Slams Critics of Her Wedding Dress Cleavage

Instagram

"And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being 'put away’ … Feel free to screenshot this for later," the 39-year-old wrote, sharing a close-up shot.

Susan Sarandon's daughter, actress Eva Amurri, has called out internet trolls who were "scandalized" by her wedding dress cleavage.

The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share an insight to her nuptials to chef Ian Hock. Along with photos with her husband, mom Susan and Sarandon's ex Tim Robbins, and her three children, Eva also included a tongue-in-cheek photo zoomed in on her cleavage.

She captioned the image: "And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being 'put away' ... Feel free to screenshot this for later," with a kissing face emoji.

Instagram

In the exclusive photos previously posted by Eva in a collaboration with PEOPLE, haters shared their distaste for the dress choice.

"We know you have them!!!!! You don't have to display them on a platter!!! 😮😮😮 Yikes!!!," one person blatantly said.

"This wedding was a DISASTER (the dress being the biggest failure). This comment section, on the other hand, is a GIFT," one social media user wrote referring to the number of comments about Eva's look.

"Honestly I think it's just a horrible fit topside. The dress details are beautiful," another wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While another suggested that Eva shouldn't have worn "strapless," writing, "Why do women who shouldn't wear strapless dresses do? Wear some support at least."

It wasn't all bad though, with quite a few people coming to Eva's defense: "I can't believe how unkind so many of you are in this post! Why is it that you can’t just embrace their happiness and wonderful story rather than try to hurt people?," one person wrote.

Another added: "I make it a point to let every bride I see, know that they are the most beautiful bride ever when I get the chance. How horrible it would be for this bride to read these horrible comments."

Of her Kim Kassas strapless gown, Eva said, "I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy." She added, "I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance."

The actress and lifestyle blogger tied the knot with Hock at Windrift Hall in New York's Hudson Valley on June 29, over a year after getting engaged in Paris.

It was a garden party-themed intimate event with the couple only inviting 40 of their close family and friends.

This is Eva's second marriage. She was previously married to Kyle Martino for eight years before they split in November 2019. She shares three children with Martino: daughter Marlowe Mae, 9, and sons Major James, 7, and Mateo Antoni, 4.

Amurri incorporated her kids into the ceremony; Major walked her down the aisle and she also had them perform a traditional "hand fasting" with ribbons they had selected.