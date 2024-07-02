UFO Headed for Roswell, New Mexico Pulled Over In Missouri: 'Out of This World'

Facebook

Sheriff's deputies share a viral post about their interaction with "friendly humanoids" who "have come in peace."

Here's something you don't see everyday.

A Sheriff's deputy in Crawford County, Missouri pulled over a vehicle resembling an alien spacecraft -- sharing photos of the traffic stop in a now-viral Facebook post.

"Well, you never know what will be traveling through Crawford County but this one was a little out of this world," the department shared to their page last week.

"These friendly humanoids, who have come in peace, are heading west to Roswell, NM for a festival. There was a brief conversation about his out of space, correction, out of state registration, but he assured us that he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton," they continued.

"He was also warned about our strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate and to keep his phasers on stun only while traveling," said the department. "The vehicle was spotted committing a lane violation. It also had an expired license plate from Indiana, according to the sheriff's office."

Photos first showed the deputies pulling up behind the chrome vehicle, which looked like something out of an old science-fiction film. Two people can be seen inside the UFO, which opened via a hatch, with one of them wearing alien-like sunglasses, as well.

A sign on the back of the flying saucer said they were headed to the UFO festival, which takes place from July 5-7 in New Mexico.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Public Information Officer and Undersheriff Major Adam Carnal said the vehicle -- which had expired plates -- was pulled over for committing a lane violation. Carnal said that with the "wind/traffic of the interstate plus the size and aerodynamics of his vehicle, [the driver] understood that the potential for lane violations existed.

They were given a written warning.

"Given the good nature of the driver and the interesting nature of the vehicle, we opted to provide a fun social media post for our community," added Carnal. "It was a great interaction and we wished him safe travels to his destination."