Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Says He Misses Her, Calls New Boyfriend a 'Punk'

"That's why you came back, fool," Anderson said, addressing Urker. "You saw all the attention she was getting."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson is missing his ex -- and definitely not a fan of her current boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Taking to TikTok Live on what Anderson said was the three-year-anniversary of when they first started dating, he apologized to his estranged wife for getting into an argument with her current boyfriend.

"Sorry, Gypsy for fighting with Ken over text," Anderson said, addressing Blanchard directly despite her not being a guest on the Live. "I did ask how you were because I am genuinely curious how you're doing, because we are going through the show thing and I am curious about you. Is what it is; I can't help it. I do still care whether you want me to or not."

Anderson admitted he needed to move on, but it was clear he was struggling with the idea while watching the dissolution of their relationship play out on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, currently airing on Lifetime.

"July 2nd, I shot fireworks off for her tonight like three years ago," he told his over 427k followers on TikTok.

"Yeah, I need to move on, but guys, I have my moments where I miss her and today is one of them," he said. "Because like I said, I met her three years ago for the first time. We talked for a year and like a month before I got to meet her."

Blanchard and Urker were initially together in 2019, before Anderson, while she was still serving time for conspiring to kill her mom. Dee Dee Blanchard allegedly made Gypsy believe she suffered from many illnesses as a child, leading to several unnecessary procedures.

Anderson also spoke about Urker during the livestream, accusing him of going back to Blanchard due to her newfound fame.

"I don't like Ken," Anderson said. "He's a punk."

Urker and Blanchard connected through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in April 2019. However, they eventually called off the engagement, which led Gypsy to connect with a new pen pal, Anderson.

Anderson and Blanchard tied the knot in a ceremony behind bards in 2022 -- however, their marriage came to an end earlier this year following her release from prison. On December 28, Blanchard was released from prison after serving seven years out of her 10-year sentence.

While promoting her first Lifetime series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy detailed the first time she had sex with Anderson after she was set free.

"My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally," she recalled during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast in February 2024. "We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife, got to consummate our marriage, which was great."

A couple of months later, Gypsy announced that she and Anderson had separated, before she rekindled her past romance with her ex-fiancé. TMZ first broke the news that Urker and Blanchard were back together in April, sharing pictures of them kissing on a pier and swaying to music.

"After reconnecting earlier this month [April], we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told the outlet.