Kim Slam Khloe for Not Being 'Present' on The Kardashians Family Trip: 'Enjoy the Moment'

Hulu

"I'm supposed to be more present but Kim hasn't looked up from her phone the entire dinner. She's scrolling Instagram," Khloe said, after her mom and even Gypsy Rose Blanchard are brought into the situation.

Kim Kardashian isn't done coming after sister Khloe Kardashian for not living more in the moment.

Throughout this season of The Kardashians, Kim has taken issue with her sibling's social life -- or lack thereof -- accusing her of becoming too much of a homebody and not leaving the house for almost anything.

While Khloe has made it clear she wants to prioritize her children while they're young enough to still want to be around their mom, Kim's said she's taken things too far and is never really present even when she's anywhere without her kids.

After a pretty big fight about it last episode, the subject came up again on Thursday's new hour, as Kim expressed her excitement about watching Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life After Lockup series during a family dinner. She wanted to watch because she would be meeting her the following week, after the pair connected on social media.

"She has to get her parole officer, it's a whole thing. Hopefully her parole officer approves. It's all really fascinating," said Kim. "Rose Blanchard was just released from prison ... she reached out to me on social media. She's expressed wanting to get into prison reform and I think that with what she's learned being in prison herself, there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."

As Kim was talking, however, Khloe took a FaceTime call from daughter True -- totally interrupting the conversation without warning.

"Here we go again," Kim said in a confessional. "She's just so stuck on what's going on at home that she can't have a good time. We don't get to do this very often ... I just want Khloe to enjoy the dinner, enjoy the moment, be present with us."

In her own confessional, Kris Jenner even expressed some frustration with Khloe. "I love you and I'm not gonna take sides, but Kim's got a point. Get off your phone, we're right here!" she exclaimed, before telling Khloe, "We're at dinner, come on."

Khloe, however, wasn't having it.

"I'm supposed to be more present but Kim hasn't looked up from her phone the entire dinner. She's scrolling Instagram. Okay, I'll be more present," she said in her own sarcastic confessional, before telling her mom and sister to "f--k off" when they say they "need her" in the dinner conversation.

"I just feel like I get attacked every f--king second. Get off my f--king d--k immediately," she then said to producers.

Later in the hour, after Khloe took another call from True in front of Kim, she asked her sister whether the call "triggered" her.

"You're the one always wanting to say I put my kids first, I spend too much time with them, I never leave the house. We have a very short amount of time that they even want to be with us," Khloe said to Kim, defending her behavior.

While Kim said she thinks there's nothing wrong about being present for her children, she expressed frustration Khloe isn't present when she leaves them at home.

"What Kim says is true, I do FaceTime my kids. This is what you're complaining to me about? How does this affect you? You do you and I'll do me," Khloe said in a confessional, before taking issue with how "everyone in the family" makes fun of her for trying to keep a schedule with the kids.

According to Kim, on one trip to the Bahamas, Khloe was "frantic" when everyone else was running 10 minutes late. That example, however, didn't fly with Khloe -- who said that incident was "years ago," when True was just a couple months old, and that Kim needs to just "get over it."

"We're still talking about this?" exclaimed Kendall Jenner as she walked in on the argument, likely echoing the thoughts of some viewers at home.

"It's just seems like every time we're together, she has to take away that time to talk to the kids and that's what's just so annoying," Kim added in a confessional, before they all hit the slopes together. "Thank God she can't sit and FaceTime her kids while we're skiing."

While skiing, Kim went on to say it was fun to have Khloe "living in the moment" with them all -- while Khloe enjoyed how "no one is f--king nit-picking me" on the slopes.