Kris Jenner Breaks Down Telling Daughters Health Scan Results: 'Found a Cyst and a Little Tumor'

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris sits her daughters down and tells them she's having her ovaries removed, tearing up as she shares her fears.

Kris Jenner revealed the results of a recent health scan to her family on the new episode of The Kardashians, opening up about feeling "scared" before an upcoming surgery.

Her reveal came on the latest hour of the family's show, as she, Corey Gamble and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took a trip to Aspen for the holidays. Near the end of the vacation, Kris shared her diagnosis with them all.

"I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn't told you yet. I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found something," she began, saying the topic made her "really emotional."

"They found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. I went to the doctor and Dr. A said I gotta have my ovaries taken out. I'm just really emotional about it, they came in handy with you guys," she said, getting choked up.

In a confessional, Kris added that she was so emotional because "that's where all my kids were conceived," adding, "it's a very sacred place to me."

As she was talking to the group, Kourtney Kardashian -- still in her "baby bubble" since giving birth -- called to check in with everyone. Kris then relayed the information to Kourtney as well, adding that, "the emotional part for me is just having that gone."

"I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way," Kourtney said in a confessional. "It's like, your womanly power and it doesn't mean it's taking away who she is and what she's experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."

Added Kim in her own confessional: "To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is like a really big deal. I feel really sad for her ... and how you would feel really scared to go through that."

Kendall, meanwhile, noted that while it's "sad" that her ovaries would be removed, she asked, "but at the same time, what are we gonna use those for anymore?" She then added, "If they're potentially hurting you, let's get them out of there!"

Kris was optimistic about the procedure, saying that if she could get through her recent hip replacement without issue, "I can get through this." Her emotions were more tied to this being another product of aging and "a sign of, we're done with this part of your life, it's a whole chapter that's just closed."

The family ended the conversation on a lighter note, with Kim suggesting they throw a "farewell ovaries party," at which they would serve "ovary-shaped food."