Last of Teens Who Burned Down Wrong Home, Killing 5 Family Members, Sentenced

Three teens were arrested after burning down the home of someone they thought robbed one of his phone, money and shoes -- only to learn the next day they set fire to the wrong home -- killing five, including a 22-month-old girl and a 7-month-old baby.

The last of three teenagers accused of killing five members of the same Senegalese family in a fire they allegedly set at the wrong house has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Kevin Bui was given 60 years for his role in the 2020 incident, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder back in May as part of a plea deal. Bui has been painted by prosecutors as the ringleader in the plan, which claimed the lives of five, and received the strongest sentence of the three teens involved.

Bui was 16 at the time of the blaze, which he and two others started on August 5, 2020. He, Gavin Seymour and Dillon Siebert were all arrested after police obtained a search warrant asking Google to share any IP addresses for people who searched for the home's address following the fire. After obtaining the names of five locals from the list, the three were identified as suspects.

Bui reportedly told investigators he has been robbed of his cell phone, money and shoes while trying to buy a gun -- before tracing his iPhone to the home in question. Believing those who robbed him were inside, Bui set fire to the home -- only to learn the next day from news coverage that the victims weren't who robbed him. It's unclear what actually happened to his phone.

Djibril Diol, 29, his 23-year-old wife, Adja Diol and the couple's 22-month-old daughter Khadija were killed in the inferno -- as were Djibril's sister Hassan Diol, 25, and daughter, Hawa, 7 months. Other family members were home, but managed to escape.

Bui was initially facing charges including first-degree murder, arson and attempted murder, but those were dropped after he accepted the plea deal.

Seymour, who was also 16 at the time of the fire, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder back in March.

“If I could go back and prevent all this I would," Seymour said during his sentencing hearing. "There is not a moment that goes by that I don't feel extreme guilt and remorse for my actions. I want to say how truly sorry I am to the family members and community for all the harm I've done."

Siebert, who was only 14 at the time of the fire, was deemed to have had a more minor role in planning the blaze and was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in a state prison program for young inmates after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He also apologized to the family at his sentencing hearing.