Two Women Sentenced After 'Violent' Abuse of Toddler on Facebook Live

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

The victim, who was two at the time, was "saying 'OW' repeatedly and began to cry" in the video said police detailing the footage.

A Wisconsin mother has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to one count of child abuse against her own son -- abuse which was allegedly streamed online via Facebook.

Natasha Hunt, 24, (above left) was credited with 313 days already served and given three years probation. A 2-year prison sentence was stayed, meaning she'll only have to serve that time if she violates probation.

Under the terms of her sentence, she must undergo a mental health assessment, parenting court and anger management treatment, as well as random drug screenings and maintain full time employment. Hunt is also not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 "unless agent recommends and all treatment programs are completed" -- and can't have contact with the co-defendant in her case.

Both Hunt and 26-year-old Amara Burns (above right) were arrested in 2023, after video showed the alleged abuse of Hunt's 2-year-old son. According to a criminal complaint, the footage was streamed live on Facebook.

"In the video, Natasha approached Amara and (the victim). Natasha grabbed (the victim) by the hair and began to pull violently, Natasha was pulling (the victim)'s head in multiple directions," read the complaint.

"Natasha was looking at the camera with an angry look on her face. (the victim) was saying 'OW' repeatedly and began to cry. Amara put up both of her hands. Amara did not appear to assist in the pulling of the hair besides holding (the victim) onto her lap while Natasha committed the physical pain to (the victim)," the complaint continued, saying Burns "did not make any attempt to stop Natasha."

"For a brief moment, Natasha stopped pulling (the victim)'s hair. Then she began pulling (the victim)'s hair again to the point that she pulled (the victim) off Amara's lap and out of the picture. I could hear (the victim) saying 'OW' and crying," continued the account. "You can see Natasha moving around as if she was still pulling (the victim)'s hair. Amara looked in the direction of where this incident was occurring and looked back at the camera smiling. She again made no attempt to stop Natasha from harming (the victim)."

Assistant District Attorney Lara Parker claimed the footage sent the community "into an absolute uproar" and caused "a flood of calls to emergency services" -- before "more or less trending on video sharing platforms like TikTok."

Per FOX 11, the two initially denied posting the video or having any knowledge of abuse; the boy showed no signs of injury.

Burns was later convicted of battery of a police officer after she allegedly kicked an officer during the arrest. Three other charges, including of being party to child abuse, were dismissed. If she successfully completes probation, the case could be expunged from her record.