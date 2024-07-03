Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Dad Todd Reacted to Wife Julie's Overturned Prison Sentence

Getty

Savannah said her dad, who is currently serving time on fraud and tax evasion charges, cried "happy tears" when he learned that his wife's five-year prison sentence was recently overturned.

Todd Chrisley couldn't be happier for his wife, Julie.

"That's the only thing he cares about right now," Savannah Chrisley said, "is getting her home."

While Todd's 10-year prison sentence was upheld at his latest appeal, Savannah said Todd is as "fine" as he can be with it.

"Mom obviously was heartbroken for dad," the 26-year-old shared, "but hopefully she can come home and then she can go visit him -- and that will be a game changer for his overall mental health and well-being, and for hers too."

The good news also means Julie will see her family sooner than later, with Savannah sharing that all they're waiting on now is for her mom to be re-sentenced after. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the appeals court found that there was insufficient evidence in her and Todd's bank fraud case to show she had been involved in the scheme when it first began in 2006.

The appellate court ruled the judge in the couple's 2022 trial had miscalculated the length of Julie's prison term, and vacated in her sentence last month, handing the case down to a lower court to determine her re-sentencing.

"Now we sit and wait, hopefully, no more than 90 days to go for that hearing," Savannah said, calling Julia's new situation "a really big deal."

"I'm making it my goal that by Thanksgiving, she's home," she added. "I'm in this place of wanting to rejoice but at the same time, I don't want to get my hopes up, and I tend to do that a lot."

"It is gonna be challenging for her to come home and there's going to be lots of therapy involved ... anything I can do to help her get in the best space she could possibly ever be that's what I'm gonna do ... just getting her on the right track because I can only imagine how she's gonna feel coming home, and it's going to be overwhelming," Savannah shared. "And when I get the call that she can come home I honestly don't think I'm gonna tell anyone. I'm probably just going to go and get her, bring her home, let her get settled and then let Chloe and Grayson walk into the room and not know that she's there."

Savannah is also hopeful that if her mom is released, she can turn her focus to her father, as he continues to serve out his reduced sentenced in a facility in Pensacola, Florida.