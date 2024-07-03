How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Went from 'Workout Buddies' to Married With Kids

Getty

Before Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shared their love for one another, they bonded over their love of working out.

Barker recently opened up to People about how prioritizing his mental and physical wellness is "critical" for everything he does. This lifestyle also led him to marrying Kardashian, with whom he shares baby son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

“It's one of the main reasons we were so close," Barker said. "We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

The pair's healthy habits became even more central to their lives after they welcomed their son in November 2023, implementing ways to stay active with each other like doing Pilates together and carving out a "half hour or an hour every day to go out."

"I stole her shake from her," he says about stealing Kardashian's avocado shake recipe, "and I've just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own. We're both really into wellness. I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods.”

The Blink-182 drummer was even introduced to Kardashian's mostly vegan diet and said he is "happy to partake" in it.

Aside from his shared wellness rituals with the Poosh founder, Barker also has his own regimen that helps with his energy levels and sleep, especially when he is performing at shows.

He says that he starts the day by "walking 30 minutes while I consume some sort of audiobook or podcast." He continued, "And I do the same thing at night because I've always struggled with sleeping, especially after shows when I'm wound up and hyper. I've just found wellness and working out is so critical for everything that I do."