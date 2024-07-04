10 Stars Who Still Clip Coupons Even Though They’re Rich

Getty

For A-list celebrities who’ve made it big in Hollywood, money is usually not a concern. After bringing in millions for their movies, TV shows and other projects, many stars have no problem dropping thousands on expensive cars, clothing and vacations. But for some frugal celebs, they choose not to splurge on a lavish lifestyle and instead opt to spend their hard earned cash wisely. In fact, some stars admit to clipping coupons whenever they get the chance -- even if it causes strange looks from other people in line at the grocery store!

1. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood may be a major celebrity who could afford to eat out every night but she says she still often cooks homemade meals for her husband Mike Fisher and their two kids. When she heads out to stock up on groceries, she says she of course uses coupons.

“Doing the weekly shopping, I stock up on stir-fry kits, Amy’s meatless burgers, and armloads of onions and garlic,” she wrote in a blog for Rachael Ray magazine. “I put onions and garlic in everything. Ack — as usual, I forgot my coupons. (Yes, I do clip them!)”

2. Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell loves to find a deal and has been a longtime coupon user. In fact, back in 2012, Kristen admitted that she was “very addicted” to Bed, Bath & Beyond coupons -- and may have even stolen a couple from her neighbors when she noticed them sticking out of their mailboxes.

“I use a lot of coupons. I almost exclusively shop with coupons,” she shared on Conan, adding, “I may or may not have stolen them out of my neighbors' mailboxes sometimes. I wouldn't have done it in the dark of night. But if I'm walking my dogs past and I see it sticking out, I may or may not have grabbed it more than once.”

3. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony may have made millions as a basketball player in the NBA but he still uses coupons to save money. Back in 2011, even before he retired, he said he would clip coupons from the paper and use them at the grocery store.

“I go to the supermarket, make sure I get the newspaper and tear the coupons out; save a dollar or two,” Carmelo told CBS. “I’ve got the paper open with coupons, ripping them, I'm human too.”

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga once admitted that she was a big fan of finding a bargain. In 2012, Gaga tweeted that despite finding success, she was still using coupons at the grocery store -- and often ended up getting weird looks from the people around her.

“Why do people look at me like I’m crazy when I use coupons at grocery (stores) or try bargaining at retail, I’M FROM NEW YORK WHERE IS THE SALE RACK,” she tweeted.

5. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian may not be an avid couponer any longer but early in her reality TV career, she admitted to being totally addicted to finding a deal. There was even an entire episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York dedicated to her passion for couponing. In one scene, she showed Kim a newspaper that was filled with coupons and joked that she was going to have a “good old fashioned coupon party.”

6. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish has become well known for her frugal lifestyle and passion for using coupons. The actress is such a big fan of Groupon that the company actually made her a spokesperson. As for some of her favorite deals she’s scored on the website? A swamp tour she took with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith as well as a deeply discounted bidet.

“I’m in the 1% of Groupon users. I’ve been using it for 6 years. I tell everybody about Groupon all the time. I do everything with Groupon!” Tiffany told People. “I’ve spent thousands of dollars on Groupon, so I’m trying to get a return on my investment.”

7. Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank may be an Oscar-winning actress but she’s still kept her passion for couponing. During an appearance on Live With Regis and Kelly, Hilary said she wasn’t embarrassed at all to still use coupons even though she was famous.

“You know, when you open up the paper and you see those coupons, it looks like dollar bills staring you in the face,” Hilary said on the show. “I go through the checkout and the person looks at me like, ‘Alright, yeah!’ It’s how I grew up. It’s in my bones.”

8. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Despite being a celebrity, Sarah Michelle Gellar says she prefers to live a frugal lifestyle. That includes couponing -- even if some people don’t understand why she’s trying to find a deal when she’s got so much money in the bank.

“I cut coupons to this day. I’ll never forget, one time I was at Bloomingdale’s, and they had these coupons -- Bloomingdale’s has really good coupons -- and I was taking them all out; I was doing holiday shopping. And someone behind me turned around and said, ‘I can’t believe how long you're taking. Why are you using coupons?’” Sarah told CNBC Make It. “I remember looking at her like, why should I pay more? Like, if there's a coupon there, I’m going to use it. Just because you’re successful doesn't mean that you should be errant in your spending. I’ve never believed that.”

9. Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth once played a teen socialite on Beverly Hills 90210, but off screen she doesn’t live as lavishly as the character she used to play. Jennie prefers to live frugally and was even recruited to blog for couponing website RetailMeNot.com. In her posts, Jennie shared tips and tricks about shopping for her family as well as throwing parties on a budget.

“When you’re a single parent, finding a bargain becomes less of a nicety and more of a necessity. That’s why, whether I’m ordering books on Amazon, clothes for my girls at Forever 21 or just random stuff at CVS, I try to shop smart,” Jennie wrote.

10. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffet may be a billionaire but he’s very careful about how he spends his money. He’s always made very frugal choices and his friend Bill Gates says that Warren even once pulled out a collection of coupons to pay for a meal at McDonalds.