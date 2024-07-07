Bachelor Nation Star Sarah Herron Gives Birth to Twins Two Months Premature

Instagram

The surprise appearance of Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron's twin babies after just 32 weeks comes less than two years after she and husband Dylan Brown suffered the tragic loss of their premature son Oliver.

Bachelor Nation Sarah Herron is celebrating the healthy births of her new babies with husband Dylan Brown. While their twin daughters are two months premature, Herron says "the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day."

The "surprise" birth came on July 1, per an Instagram post Herron shared on july 6. In it, she and Brown can be seen cozying up to the tiny newborns, euphoric and exhausted.

"World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024," Herron captioned her sweet post. "Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early 🤍."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on to note that she and her husband are "adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us—undeniably filled with twists and turns—but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day—we all are."

"We’re so grateful for our care team and any continued prayers for our tiny warriors," she continued. "Today’s plan: Sleep, breathe and grow! Welcome to the world little ones! My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles."

Among her slew of hashtags to close out the post are "ivftwins" and "preemiestrong." Their births come about a year-and-a-half after Herron and Brown suffered the tragic loss of their son Oliver after he was born four months early. He was also an IVF baby.

She later took to her Instagram Stories to share that she's "having pretty good luck pumping so far," and then shared how she came to have her babies after just 32 weeks, and how quickly it happened.

"One week ago today I was folding baby laundry and thought I had bad food poisoning. I was vomiting and had diarrhea that got worse by the hour," she wrote. "Dylan was flying home from a work trip."

In the next slide of her looking exhausted sitting at a table, Herron continued, "Dyland made it home by 4pm. This was me at 7pm. I couldn't even eat soup. By 10pm I started contracting 4 minutes apart. At 11pm my water broke and it was off to the races! the girls were here at 2am!"

Just last month, Herron paid tribute to her lost son on Instagram, writing, "I woke up, unable to will myself back to sleep and somehow wound up reading old posts I'd written about Oliver. Each word a time capsule--poignant, beautiful and aching. I stared at sweet Oliver's face and wondered if his baby sisters will look like him when we meet them--and how surreal it is that they already outweigh him."